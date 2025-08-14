The Masters Olympia is supposed to be the victory lap for bodybuilding’s living legends—a showcase for veterans who once battled on the Mr. Olympia stage and carved their names into the sport’s history. The recent Japan edition promised that prestige. What we got was entertaining, but not quite the marquee names the Olympia is used to.

The Lone Legend

Hidetada Yamagishi was the one true name that connected this show to Olympia’s storied past. A legit veteran bodybuilding star, a 2007 Mr. Olympia finalist, and Japan’s most celebrated pro, Hide brought credibility and presence to the stage. He placed second in the 212 division—a gift, some would say—but his involvement at least gave fans a real reason to tune in. Beyond Hide, the lineup was filled with athletes few outside their home regions would recognize. These weren’t Dexter Jacksons, Chris Cormiers, Brandon Currys, Samir Bannouts or even Robby Robinsons. In fact, at 80 years old, Robinson might have had a shot at the top three here. That’s how thin this roster was on true Olympia-caliber veterans. Plus, Robby still looks insane!

Global Stream, Local Language

The event was technically available to the world, but with a catch—it was broadcast only in Japanese, on a domestic platform, with no English commentary or subtitles. That meant you could watch from anywhere, but unless you’re fluent in Japanese, you were basically guessing what was happening between poses. For a show trying to court an international audience, that’s a small but glaring misstep that can be easily fixed next year.

Prize Money Without the Marquee Names

The purse was modest —about $229,000 total, with $20,000 going to the Men’s Open winner. That’s on par with some European shows and above what smaller U.S. events offer. But prize money alone doesn’t create prestige. Without names that resonate with the sport’s history, the value of those payouts in terms of fan interest is minimal.

2025 Men’s Open

Dorian Haywood Phil Clahar Domenico Intermaggio Todd Whitting Ray Short Slavoj Bednar Hernan Tabaracci Walter Martin Fred Smalls Odilon Batista

A Masters Without Its Masters

If this event wants to stand beside its own branding, the promoters have to do better job at attracting the legends of Olympias past that put the sport on the map. That means recruiting the real icons—those whose résumés include top Olympia placings, Arnold Classic wins, and years in the pro trenches. Without them, it’s not yet a Masters Olympia in spirit—just in name.

Fixing this, however, isn’t that complicated:

Offer appearance fees to proven veterans.

Market globally with English-language coverage.

Leverage social media with behind-the-scenes and highlight packages.

The Masters Verdict

Masters Olympia Japan had the title, the venue, and the budget—but this year lacked the sport’s star power and global execution to make it more than a local pro show with a famous name. Hide Yamagishi gave it some legitimacy, but one legend doesn’t make a Masters.

The Masters Olympia has the opportunity to grow. However, it needs the help of the bodybuilding legends to bring it to Olympia size stature. Otherwise, the Masters Olympia will keep being a masters show—just not the Masters.