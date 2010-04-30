GNC announces the launch of the new G Series Pro by Gatorade

Originally developed exclusively for college and pro athletes, G Series Pro products are the ultimate in sports nutrition from Gatorade. Grounded in years of hydration and sports nutrition research at the Gatorade Sports Science Institute and used by some of the world’s best athletes, the G Series Pro line of products delivers the fuel, fluids and nutrients elite athletes need for before, during and after a workout, practice or competition. Now for the first time, G Series Pro is available at premium retailers, such as GNC.

So what Products are offered?

G Series Pro Nutrition Shake

Helps elite athletes meet their daily calorie needs to optimize performance. Provides high-quality milk protein isolate, plus 15 vitamins and minerals for muscle metabolism and energy to promote normal muscle adaptation resulting from training.

G Series Pro Nutrition Bar

A portable and convenient bridge between meals that helps elite athletes meet their daily calorie needs by providing a quality balance of macro-nutrients to help support optimal performance with a blend of 15 vitamins and minerals

G Series Pro Carbohydrate Energy Drink

A concentrated carbohydrate source for effective glycogen loading. With both slowly and quickly utilized carbohydrate, consuming G Series Pro Carbohydrate Energy Drink prior to and in conjunction with Gatorade or G2 Perform during activity helps sustain carbohydrate utilization in working muscles.

G Series Pro Endurance Formula

Available in ready-to-drink, powder and powder sticks, G Series Pro Endurance Formula delivers almost twice the sodium and more than three times the potassium of Gatorade Thirst Quencher to replace critical electrolytes lost in sweat and help maintain proper fluid balance.

G Series Pro Gatorlytes

Electrolyte mix specially formulated for cramp-prone athletes and designed for use with G Series products.

G Series Pro Protein Recovery Shake

Delivers carbohydrates for glycogen restoration and an effective amount of protein containing all the essential amino acids needed to help support muscle recovery after training or competition.