The Remedy:The best way to avoid Sheila’s baked goods is with something I call “the proximity defense.” Most office treats get set up in a specific conference room, in the kitchen or at the baker’s desk.
Do everything you can to avoid going past these areas and you’ll be much less likely to indulge. It may require you mapping out a new route to the bathroom, but no one said that keeping your title of “Best Biceps in the Design Department” would be easy.
Waiting for the Perfect Time
So, you’ve let your gym membership slide and you’re thinking you’ll just wait ’til the post-New Year’s deals before you re-sign up. Or you figure, with all the holiday parties and dinners you have lined up, you may as well wait until after January 1st to really commit to that new low-carb diet plan.
Problem with this kind of thinking is that while you’re waiting for the perfect time to make fitness your priority, you’re packing on inches to your waist and getting further and further away from your goals. At this rate, it will take you until April just to get back to where you were in October.
The Remedy: The answer is simple: Don’t wait. Find a nutrition plan or a workout program that excites you and start today. You’ll have a great head start going into the new year and you’ll stand out as the guy who is going against the grain by putting his physique first this holiday season.
Alcohol has more calories per gram than protein or carbs. Plus alcohol is what is called a “priority nutrient,” meaning that your body will prioritize using it for energy before any other substrate. In other words, all those alcohol calories have to be burned off before any fat loss can start to take place. Makes you think twice about having that sixth gin and tonic, huh?
The Remedy: Use the tried-and-true trick of having one glass of water for every cocktail you take in. This will not only cut down on the amount of booze you knock back, it will also help you stay hydrated and improve the quality of your sleep.
The Bad Meal Planning Strategy
I get it. You’ve been waiting all year for your mom’s famous Christmas Goose and cornbread stuffing. And while your family sits down to the dinner table to say grace all you can think about is how high you’re going to pile the good stuff on your plate.
It’s no mystery that holiday meals are total calorie bombs. What you may not be sure about is how to go about holding back from that seventh piece of pecan pie. There are a few strategies you can apply.
The Remedy: First, eat something healthy and filling an hour before the meal. You don’t want to stuff yourself, and arriving to the dinner table with no appetite will surely break your mom’s heart, but downing a small salad or a large apple in your pre-game meal will help you show a little restraint. Second, make sure you start by loading your plate with proteins like turkey or ham and vegetables. These are foods that will fill you up, are ab-friendly and are much less likely to be involved in helping after helping binges (plus they are delicious).
Once you’re done with those, then go in for normal-sized portions of the stuff you’ve been craving. Finally, if the meal is served buffet-style, make a pact with yourself to only load up your plate once and, again, make sure three-quarters of it are filled with proteins and vegetables. This way, when Spring Break comes around you’ll spend more time fighting hot girls off your body and less time trying to work that extra cup of gravy off your body.