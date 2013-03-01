It's game day, and there's been nothing left undone and no stone unturned by IFBB Pro Fouad Abiad in his preparation for the 2013 Arnold Classic bodybuilding competition.

There's only one person Fouad is competing against, and that's himself.

He's hit it hard, ate right all while answering his fan's questions in his video Q&As. Now it's time to see where he places.

Dennis James interviews IFBB Pro Fouad Abiad before the 2013 Arnold Classic