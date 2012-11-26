Join IFBB Pro Dennis James on a Saturday morning after a heavy workout, at Fitness 1 in Arizona. The Menace takes us home where his beautiful wife prepares him his one of many meals.

What's crazy about driving home with DJ, he has a Dish Network connection and a TV installed in his rig. And what does he do with TV while driving home home while dieting? He watches cooking shows!

You also have to check out the meal his wife makes DJ after a hard workout. sautéed Tilapia with spicy seasoning tossed with asparagus and a bowl of steamed brown rice.