Avocado Fries and Creamy Dipping Sauce

You won't even miss French fries once you try this healthier alternative.

Westend61 / Getty
Calories 226
Protein 6g
Fat 15g
Carbs 22g
Fiber 8g
Westend61 / Getty

Avocado Fries and Creamy Dipping Sauce Servings: 4-6
Cook time: 15 minutes
You'll need
  • 2 avocados, sliced
  • 1 lime, halved
  • ¼ tsp garlic-and-herb seasoning
  • ¼ cup coconut or oat flour
  • 2 eggs, lightly scrambled, or 1⁄2 cup egg whites
  • 1 cup whole-wheat breadcrumbs
  • ½ cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt
  • Hot sauce, to taste
Directions 
1. Preheat oven to 400°F.
2. Cover avocado slices with a squeeze of lime, then sprinkle with garlic-and-herb seasoning.
3. Dunk each slice into flour, then dip into egg mix and then breadcrumbs.
4. Place avocado slices on a greased baking tray. Bake for 15 minutes.
5. To make dipping sauce, blend yogurt and hot sauce. Serve with avocado fries.
