Avocado Fries and Creamy Dipping Sauce
You won't even miss French fries once you try this healthier alternative.
Avocado Fries and Creamy Dipping Sauce Servings: 4-6
Cook time: 15 minutes
You'll need
- 2 avocados, sliced
- 1 lime, halved
- ¼ tsp garlic-and-herb seasoning
- ¼ cup coconut or oat flour
- 2 eggs, lightly scrambled, or 1⁄2 cup egg whites
- 1 cup whole-wheat breadcrumbs
- ½ cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt
- Hot sauce, to taste
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400°F.
2. Cover avocado slices with a squeeze of lime, then sprinkle with garlic-and-herb seasoning.
3. Dunk each slice into flour, then dip into egg mix and then breadcrumbs.
4. Place avocado slices on a greased baking tray. Bake for 15 minutes.
5. To make dipping sauce, blend yogurt and hot sauce. Serve with avocado fries.