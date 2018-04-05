Avocado Fries and Creamy Dipping Sauce

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400°F.

2. Cover avocado slices with a squeeze of lime, then sprinkle with garlic-and-herb seasoning.

3. Dunk each slice into flour, then dip into egg mix and then breadcrumbs.

4. Place avocado slices on a greased baking tray. Bake for 15 minutes.

5. To make dipping sauce, blend yogurt and hot sauce. Serve with avocado fries.