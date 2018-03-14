Healthy Recipes

Braised Greens With Fried Eggs

Calories 416
Protein 26g
Fat 32g
Carbs 6g
This healthy recipe will give you a new appreciation for dark, leafy greens.

Braised Greens With Fried Eggs Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 min.   |   Cook time: 20 min.
You'll need
  • 3 Tbsp olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped
  • 2 large bunches greens (Swiss chard, kale, collards), stems removed and chopped, leaves chopped and rinsed
  • 2 cups low-sodium vegetable or chicken broth
  • salt and pepper
  • 4 large organic eggs
Directions 
1. In a large soup pot, heat oil over medium-high heat.
2. Add onions and stems and cook, stirring, until softened, about 5 minutes.
3. Add greens and stir. Add broth and cover, then bring to a boil. Once boiling, reduce heat to a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until greens are tender, about 20 minutes.
4. Season greens with salt and pepper. Fry eggs. When finished, place on top of greens, then serve.
