Braised Greens With Fried Eggs

Directions

1. In a large soup pot, heat oil over medium-high heat.

2. Add onions and stems and cook, stirring, until softened, about 5 minutes.

3. Add greens and stir. Add broth and cover, then bring to a boil. Once boiling, reduce heat to a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until greens are tender, about 20 minutes.

4. Season greens with salt and pepper. Fry eggs. When finished, place on top of greens, then serve.