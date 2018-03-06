Healthy Recipes
Low-Carb Protein Wraps
Wraps don't have to be carb bombs—try this version if you need proof.
Protein wraps are quick and easy to make, and can be filled with a limitless choice of vegetables, meat, cheese, and more. (We like the yummy ham, avocado, and fresh tomato option served open-faced.) Also try filling these high-protein wraps with meat and veggies or use them as a base for low-carb tacos, tortillas, or crepes!
Low-Carb Protein Wraps Servings: 3 wraps
Prep time: 15 min. | Cook time: 10 min.
You'll need
- 3 Tbsp organic unflavored whey protein powder
- ½ cup liquid egg whites
- 1 Tbsp flaxseeds
- 1 Tbsp psyllium husks
- 1 tsp sea salt
- Fillings of your choice
Directions
1. Blend everything except toppings.
2. Spray low-calorie cooking spray onto a nonstick pan; preheat until very hot.
3. Lower heat to medium and pour ⅓ of batter into pan, spreading it evenly around with a spoon or spatula.
4. Once bubbles begin to form on top of batter, flip wrap and pan fry until cooked through. Set aside on a plate.
5. Repeat process to make two more wraps.
6. When wraps are finished, let cool, then top with favorite fillings and wrap or serve open-faced.