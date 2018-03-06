Low-Carb Protein Wraps

Directions

1. Blend everything except toppings.

2. Spray low-calorie cooking spray onto a nonstick pan; preheat until very hot.

3. Lower heat to medium and pour ⅓ of batter into pan, spreading it evenly around with a spoon or spatula.

4. Once bubbles begin to form on top of batter, flip wrap and pan fry until cooked through. Set aside on a plate.

5. Repeat process to make two more wraps.

6. When wraps are finished, let cool, then top with favorite fillings and wrap or serve open-faced.