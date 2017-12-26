Simple Snack: Open-faced Nut Butter Toast

It’s time to challenge your simple PB&J standby with this flavorful new twist on an old staple. One bite of this protein packed snack and you’ll never go back the classic PB&J.

Open-faced Nut Butter Toast You'll need 2 slices whole wheat toast

2 tbsp peanut butter (or favorite nut butter)

1 banana, sliced

1 tbsp raw honey

1 oz feta cheese