Healthy Recipes
Simple Snack: Open-faced Nut Butter Toast
This healthy and delicious treat uses two favorite muscle-building ingredients.
It’s time to challenge your simple PB&J standby with this flavorful new twist on an old staple. One bite of this protein packed snack and you’ll never go back the classic PB&J.
You'll need
- 2 slices whole wheat toast
- 2 tbsp peanut butter (or favorite nut butter)
- 1 banana, sliced
- 1 tbsp raw honey
- 1 oz feta cheese
Directions
1. Warm your slices of bread in a toaster.
2. Spread nut butter evenly on each piece, place banana slices on the butter.
3. Sprinkle some feta, drizzle some honey and enjoy!