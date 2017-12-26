Healthy Recipes

Simple Snack: Open-faced Nut Butter Toast

This healthy and delicious treat uses two favorite muscle-building ingredients.

by
Peanut butter and banana toast
Li Kim Goh / Getty
Protein 14g
Fat 24g
Carbs 44g
Li Kim Goh / Getty

It’s time to challenge your simple PB&J standby with this flavorful new twist on an old staple. One bite of this protein packed snack and you’ll never go back the classic PB&J.

Open-faced Nut Butter Toast
You'll need
  • 2 slices whole wheat toast
  • 2 tbsp peanut butter (or favorite nut butter)
  • 1 banana, sliced
  • 1 tbsp raw honey
  • 1 oz feta cheese
Directions 
1. Warm your slices of bread in a toaster.
2. Spread nut butter evenly on each piece, place banana slices on the butter.
3. Sprinkle some feta, drizzle some honey and enjoy!
Topics:
Comments