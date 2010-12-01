7 Celebs Who Are Thriving in Quarantine
From killer home gyms to backyard golf courses, these guys have it made.Read article
Week 1
|Day 1
|Exercise
|Sets x Reps
|Muscle Group
|Barbell Close Grip Bench Press with bands
|1 x 15
|Chest
|Barbell Close Grip Bench Press with bands
|1 x 12
|Chest
|Barbell Close Grip Bench Press with bands
|1 x 8
|Chest
|Barbell Close Grip Bench Press with bands
|1 x 6
|Chest
|Barbell Close Grip Bench Press with bands
|1 x 20
|Chest
|Standing Bicep Curl Dumbbell Both Arms
|1 x 10
|Arms
|Standing Bicep Curl Dumbbell Both Arms
|1 x 8
|Arms
|Standing Bicep Curl Dumbbell Both Arms
|1 x 6
|Arms
|Standing Bicep Curl Dumbbell Both Arms
|1 x 12
|Arms
|Laying On Bench Dumbbell Tricep Extension Both Arms
|5 x 12
|Arms
|Standing Bicep Curl Barbell Both Arms
|5 x 5
|Arms
|Standing Cable Tricep Extension One Arm
|4 x 15
|Arms
|Laying on Ball Incline Bicep Curls both arms
|3 x 12
|Arms
|Barbell Close Grip Bench Press with bands
|1 x 25
|Chest
|Barbell Wrist Curl
|3 x 1
|Arms
|Day 2
|Exercise
|Sets x Reps
|Muscle Group
|Standing Bicep Curl Barbell Both Arms
|4 x 8
|Arms
|Barbell Close Grip Bench Press with bands
|5 x 10
|Chest
|One Arm Dumbbell Preacher Curl
|1 x 12
|Arms
|One Arm Dumbbell Preacher Curl
|1 x 10
|Arms
|One Arm Dumbbell Preacher Curl
|1 x 8
|Arms
|One Arm Dumbbell Preacher Curl
|1 x 15
|Arms
|Standing Cable Triceps Extension Both Arms
|3 x 15
|Arms
|SUPER-SET
|0 x 0
|TIPS
|Dips
|3 x 20
|Chest
|Standing DB Reverse Curls
|4 x 10
|Arms
|Standing Kickbacks One Arm With Band
|4 x 15
|Arms
Week 2
|Day 1
|Exercise
|Sets x Reps
|Muscle Group
|REPEAT WORKOUT FROM WEEK 1 FOR WEEK 2
|0 x 0
|TIPS
Week 3
|Day 1
|Exercise
|Sets x Reps
|Muscle Group
|Repeat Workout From WEEK 3 for WEEK 4
|0 x 0
|TIPS
Week 4
|Day 1
|Exercise
|Sets x Reps
|Muscle Group
|Repeat Workout From WEEK 3 for WEEK 4
|0 x 0
|TIPS