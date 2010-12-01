Week 1

Day 1
Exercise Sets x Reps Muscle Group
Barbell Close Grip Bench Press with bands 1 x 15 Chest
Barbell Close Grip Bench Press with bands 1 x 12 Chest
Barbell Close Grip Bench Press with bands 1 x 8 Chest
Barbell Close Grip Bench Press with bands 1 x 6 Chest
Barbell Close Grip Bench Press with bands 1 x 20 Chest
Standing Bicep Curl Dumbbell Both Arms 1 x 10 Arms
Standing Bicep Curl Dumbbell Both Arms 1 x 8 Arms
Standing Bicep Curl Dumbbell Both Arms 1 x 6 Arms
Standing Bicep Curl Dumbbell Both Arms 1 x 12 Arms
Laying On Bench Dumbbell Tricep Extension Both Arms 5 x 12 Arms
Standing Bicep Curl Barbell Both Arms 5 x 5 Arms
Standing Cable Tricep Extension One Arm 4 x 15 Arms
Laying on Ball Incline Bicep Curls both arms 3 x 12 Arms
Barbell Close Grip Bench Press with bands 1 x 25 Chest
Barbell Wrist Curl 3 x 1 Arms
Day 2
Exercise Sets x Reps Muscle Group
Standing Bicep Curl Barbell Both Arms 4 x 8 Arms
Barbell Close Grip Bench Press with bands 5 x 10 Chest
One Arm Dumbbell Preacher Curl 1 x 12 Arms
One Arm Dumbbell Preacher Curl 1 x 10 Arms
One Arm Dumbbell Preacher Curl 1 x 8 Arms
One Arm Dumbbell Preacher Curl 1 x 15 Arms
Standing Cable Triceps Extension Both Arms 3 x 15 Arms
SUPER-SET 0 x 0 TIPS
Dips 3 x 20 Chest
Standing DB Reverse Curls 4 x 10 Arms
Standing Kickbacks One Arm With Band 4 x 15 Arms

Week 2

Day 1
Exercise Sets x Reps Muscle Group
REPEAT WORKOUT FROM WEEK 1 FOR WEEK 2 0 x 0 TIPS

Week 3

Day 1
Exercise Sets x Reps Muscle Group
Repeat Workout From WEEK 3 for WEEK 4 0 x 0 TIPS

Week 4

Day 1
Exercise Sets x Reps Muscle Group
Repeat Workout From WEEK 3 for WEEK 4 0 x 0 TIPS