Weighted triceps extensions offer a great way to grow your triceps, but the overhead nature of this movement, whether standing or even seated, can place stress on your back. Fortunately, fitness and transformation coach Travis Smith has a safe solution.

Quick point: we’re not here to throw shade at traditional overhead triceps extensions. This tried and tested move hits all three heads of the triceps, exhausting the medial, lateral, and especially the long head — that’s the inner part of arm. Still, for many people, the overhead triceps extension can be uncomfortable.

Straightening the arms while performing triceps extensions stretches the muscle effectively, but as the weight goes up, the ability to remain stable can decrease, bringing the back into play. Even while seated, there is a vertical load to bear. So, to target the triceps effectively in a way that relieves your spine, you can get horizontal, explained Travis Smith in a recent demonstration via Instagram.

“Lying on the bench locks your torso and shoulders in place,” shared the online fitness coach. “So, you can focus on producing as much force as possible with the triceps.

How to Perform the Lying Triceps Cable Crossover

Smith moves a bench in front of the cable station and lies with his head towards the pulleys. With the cables on each side crossed over, the coach grabs each end using carabiner clips. Starting with the elbows bent and fists up, Smith finds the stretch by straightening his arms and lowering the cables.

“Stability is one of the most underrated variables for muscle growth,” said Smith. “The less energy spent stabilizing movement, the more you can put into the target muscle. Add in the constant tension from the cable, and you’ve got an exercise that loads the triceps through almost the entire range of motion.”

And it’s not just the back that can benefit from this different angle. “If regular skull crushers bother your elbows, this variation is the one for you,” concluded the coach.

To try this exercise for yourself, aim for 2 to 3 sets with a weight that you can complete 8 to 12 reps with, in order to put you in the muscle building range. You don’t need to move your fists past the shoulders while releasing the weight but be sure to find a deep stretch in the pulling portion of the move.

Who said you can’t get anything done while laying on your back?

To follow Travis Smith on Instagram, click here.