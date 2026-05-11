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If you’re looking to improve your triceps size and strength, look no further than the JM press. It enhances triceps lockout strength like few other exercises, making it a favorite among serious lifters seeking horseshoe triceps or a better bench press.
But there’s a catch: The JM press is often performed poorly because of its technical demands. It’s not a traditional triceps extension or press. It’s a hybrid. Small details like elbow position, bar path, and touch point make a huge difference. Miss them, and your elbows will let you know.
This checklist breaks down those technical steps so you get the most out of this lift. Learning each step may feel slow, but with repetition, it becomes automatic. When it does, the JM press becomes an excellent tool for building triceps size and improving your bench press.
Locking in your set-up and knowing where your body is in space will give you more confidence to build the triceps of your dreams.
The JM press targets the triceps, but like any bench-press-type movement, it starts with your body position on the bench. A stable position keeps your elbows and bar path predictable from rep to rep.
Internal cue: Feel your upper back heavy on the bench. External cue: Eyes under the bar.
Coach’s Tip: If you’re shifting or adjusting after setting your scapular base, stop and lock it in.
The JM press doesn’t require aggressive leg drive, but your lower body still needs stability. Improper foot placement affects the upper body, making it harder to control the bar path. Think of your legs as anchors because they keep everything above them steady.
Internal cue: Feet planted, knees out. External cue: Drive the floor away.
Coach’s Tip: If you feel your feet or hips shift at any time, you’re probably using too much leg drive.
The grip width is vital for elbow tracking, bar path, and the amount of tension created. Too wide, and it turns into a bench press, or too narrow, and your wrists and elbows will tell you about it. Your ideal grip width allows for better control and, hopefully, bigger triceps.
Internal cue: Crush the bar in your hands. External cue: Bend the bar.
Coach’s Tip: If your wrists hyperextend or you lack control, rerack and reset your hand position.
The JM press doesn’t require an aggressive powerlifting retraction, but it still demands a stable upper body. Think of this as controlled stability: you want enough tension to guide the bar without restricting movement.
Internal cue: Tension in your lats and core External cue: Squeeze the oranges in your armpits
Coach’s Tip: If you feel you haven’t gained control of the bar, your upper body isn’t set. Reset your tension before continuing.
A solid breath and brace keep your core braced and your elbows on a better lifting path. The breath and brace keep your upper body stable so the prime movers can do their job.
Internal cue: Breath in before movement. External cue: Lock it in.
Coach’s Tip: After finishing the rep, reset your breath and brace.
The correct elbow position is the make-or-break step. This position creates the distinctive hybrid movement pattern that makes the JM press so effective—part press, part extension. Get this right, and your triceps will thank you.
Internal cue: Hinge at the elbows External cue: Point your elbows toward your feet.
Coach’s Tip: Notice excessive elbow movement, too much weight, or a loose setup? Reset and take control before you continue.
The JM press is all about the bar path. Lower it like a bench press, and you lose emphasis on the triceps. Lower it like a skull crusher, and the elbows say no. The middle ground is a controlled, diagonal path. This shorter, angled range of motion enhances the JM press’s effectiveness.
Internal cue: Feel the tension in your triceps External cue: Bring the bar toward your face.
Coach’s Tip: If the bar is landing low on your chest or near your forehead, your bar path is off. Reset and focus on a tighter, more direct path.
Before lifting, take a quick second and run through this checklist.
If everything feels tight and controlled, you’re ready to go.
As the JM press is a hybrid exercise. mistakes happen. Clean them up, and you’ll feel it exactly where you should—your triceps.
The elbows drift back, and the bar travels over your face like a traditional extension.
The Fix: Bring your elbows slightly forward and keep them still. Think “hinge at the elbows and guide the bar along a diagonal path toward your upper chest.
The bar drops straight down to your chest, and you press it like a close-grip bench press.
The Fix: Lower toward the base of the throat/upper chest junction, then press back over your shoulders.
Elbows drift wide, shifting the load to the chest and shoulders.
The Fix: Set your elbows slightly forward before the first rep, and keep them there. Use a lighter weight if you can’t maintain it.
The bar drops too quickly, causing excessive elbow movement and a loss of tension.
The Fix: Slow the eccentric. Think “own the way down.” If you can’t control the bar, the weight is too heavy.
The JM press can blow up your triceps and boost your bench—but only if you nail the execution. Control the descent. Fix your elbows and own the bar path. Train it right, and your pressing strength and triceps will show the results.