Just slight differences in a change of angle, grip position, and pace of movement can make all the difference in the way that you sculpt your shoulders. In the below program we have given you the various movements needed to help you on your way. Utilize this plan within a regular structured routine to substitute on the days that you train shoulders.
Week 1
|Exercise
|Sets x Reps
|Muscle Group
|Dumbbell Shoulder Press (Overhand Grip)
|3 x 10
|Shoulders
|Dumbbell Shoulder Press (neutral grip)
|3 x 12
|Shoulders
|Standing Dumbbell Upright Row Both Arms
|3 x 12
|Shoulders
|Standing Cable Side Raise One Arm
|3 x 15
|Shoulders
|Standing Dumbbell Rear Delt Raise Both Arms
|3 x 15
|Shoulders
Week 2
|Exercise
|Sets x Reps
|Muscle Group
|Dumbbell Shoulder Press (Overhand Grip)
|3 x 8
|Shoulders
|Dumbbell Shoulder Press (neutral grip)
|3 x 15
|Shoulders
|Standing Dumbbell Upright Row Both Arms
|3 x 8
|Shoulders
|Standing Cable Side Raise One Arm
|3 x 12
|Shoulders
|Standing Dumbbell Rear Delt Raise Both Arms
|3 x 20
|Shoulders
Week 3
|Exercise
|Sets x Reps
|Muscle Group
|Dumbbell Shoulder Press (Overhand Grip)
|3 x 8
|Shoulders
|Dumbbell Shoulder Press (neutral grip)
|3 x 10
|Shoulders
|Standing Dumbbell Upright Row Both Arms
|3 x 15
|Shoulders
|Standing Cable Side Raise One Arm
|3 x 10
|Shoulders
|Standing Dumbbell Rear Delt Raise Both Arms
|3 x 15
|Shoulders
Week 4
|Exercise
|Sets x Reps
|Muscle Group
|Dumbbell Shoulder Press (Overhand Grip)
|3 x 15
|Shoulders
|Dumbbell Shoulder Press (neutral grip)
|3 x 10
|Shoulders
|Standing Dumbbell Upright Row Both Arms
|3 x 8
|Shoulders
|Standing Cable Side Raise One Arm
|3 x 8
|Shoulders
|Standing Dumbbell Rear Delt Raise Both Arms
|3 x 12
|Shoulders