Just slight differences in a change of angle, grip position, and pace of movement can make all the difference in the way that you sculpt your shoulders. In the below program we have given you the various movements needed to help you on your way. Utilize this plan within a regular structured routine to substitute on the days that you train shoulders.

Week 1

Exercise Sets x Reps Muscle Group
Dumbbell Shoulder Press (Overhand Grip) 3 x 10 Shoulders
Dumbbell Shoulder Press (neutral grip) 3 x 12 Shoulders
Standing Dumbbell Upright Row Both Arms 3 x 12 Shoulders
Standing Cable Side Raise One Arm 3 x 15 Shoulders
Standing Dumbbell Rear Delt Raise Both Arms 3 x 15 Shoulders

Week 2

Exercise Sets x Reps Muscle Group
Dumbbell Shoulder Press (Overhand Grip) 3 x 8 Shoulders
Dumbbell Shoulder Press (neutral grip) 3 x 15 Shoulders
Standing Dumbbell Upright Row Both Arms 3 x 8 Shoulders
Standing Cable Side Raise One Arm 3 x 12 Shoulders
Standing Dumbbell Rear Delt Raise Both Arms 3 x 20 Shoulders

Week 3

Exercise Sets x Reps Muscle Group
Dumbbell Shoulder Press (Overhand Grip) 3 x 8 Shoulders
Dumbbell Shoulder Press (neutral grip) 3 x 10 Shoulders
Standing Dumbbell Upright Row Both Arms 3 x 15 Shoulders
Standing Cable Side Raise One Arm 3 x 10 Shoulders
Standing Dumbbell Rear Delt Raise Both Arms 3 x 15 Shoulders

Week 4

Exercise Sets x Reps Muscle Group
Dumbbell Shoulder Press (Overhand Grip) 3 x 15 Shoulders
Dumbbell Shoulder Press (neutral grip) 3 x 10 Shoulders
Standing Dumbbell Upright Row Both Arms 3 x 8 Shoulders
Standing Cable Side Raise One Arm 3 x 8 Shoulders
Standing Dumbbell Rear Delt Raise Both Arms 3 x 12 Shoulders