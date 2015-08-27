25 Foods You Shouldn't Eat
The 60 Day Revolution workout plan, available now in the September issue of M&F, has taken on a life of it’s own on social media. The presence is most strong on Facebook, where members of the 60 Day Revolution Facebook group have been posting their results, thoughts, motivation, recipes, photos, videos and more. M&F fitness advisers Kyle Hunt and Nerijus Bagdonas have been posting useful instructions and feedback about certain exercises and James Grage, VP of BPI Sports, has been ultra responsive to everyone’s queries.
M&F Editor Mark Barroso and his training partner Jared Zuckerman, C.P.T. are four weeks into the training program and have four weeks to go. The Revolutionaries posted their Weeks 1-2 progress previously so this update provides a way for them, and you, to assess their gains. Both active members of the ever-growing Facebook group, the gym rats look to make big gains in the next four weeks. Check out their progress below and some exclusive GoPro footage of their workouts.
Note: All weights shown are in pounds. All reps and sets are done according to the 60 Day Revolution workout program.
DAY 1: UPPER BODY
Triset 1
Lat Pulldown
Weight: 100, 120, 140, 160
Barbell Bench
Weight: 135, 185, 225, 250
Cable Crunch
Weight: 70, 90, 100, 110
Triset 2
Seated Row
Weight: 100, 130, 140, 160
Landmine Press
Weight: 45, 45, 45, 45
Pallof Press
Weight: 30, 40, 40, 50
Triset 3
Supinating DB Curl
Weight: 20, 25, 35, 40
Diamond Pushup
Cuban Press
Weight: 10, 20, 20, 20
DAY 2: LOWER BODY
Superset 1
Goblet Squat
Weight: 70, 80, 95, 100
Passive hang
Superset 2
Barbell Front Lunge
Weight: 70, 80, 90, 100
Primal Squat
Hip Hinge
Single Leg Deadlift
Weight: 25, 35, 45
DAY 3: FULL BODY
Superset 1
Deadlift
Weight: 135, 225, 315, 365, 365
Push Press
Weight: 135, 135, 145, 155, 165
Superset 2
Barbell Lunge
Weight: 65, 75, 85, 110
Pullup
FINISHER C
Row: 548 meters in 2 minutes and 31 seconds.
DAY 4: CONDITIONING
Outdoor Sprints
Rounds: 8
200 meter sprint
Active Rest: 200 meter walk
DAY 5: CHALLENGE DAY: Tabata Workout
Round 1
Pullup: 10
Situp: 10
Lunge: 12
Pushup: 10
Inverted Row: 10
Total: 51
Round 2
Pullup: 11
Situp: 21
Lunge: 8
Pushup: 20
Inverted Row: 16
Total: 76
Round 3
Pullup: 9
Situp: 8
Lunge: 6
Pushup: 23
Inverted Row: 15
Total: 61
Round 4
Pullup: 6
Situp: 12
Lunge: 6
Pushup: 15
Inverted Row: 14
Total: 53
Round 5
Pullup: 5
Situp: 7
Lunge: 8
Pushup: 16
Inverted Row: 15
Total: 51
Round 6
Pullup: 5
Situp: 11
Lunge: 8
Pushup: 16
Inverted Row: 17
Total: 57
Round 7
Pullup: 5
Situp: 9
Lunge: 11
Pushup: 18
Inverted Row: 16
Total: 59
Round 8
Pullup: 7
Situp: 8
Lunge: 11
Pushup: 18
Inverted Row: 109
Total: 63
Total: 471
DAY 1: UPPER BODY
Triset 1
Pullup
Alternating Dumbbell Bench
Weight: 60, 75, 90, 100, 105
Hanging Leg Raise
Triset 2
T-Bar Row
Weight: 10, 8, 6, 4
Barbell Military Press
Weight: 135, 155, 160, 165
Cable Woodchop
Weight: 50, 60, 65, 65
Triset 3
Hammer Curl
Weight: 25, 30, 35, 40
Tate Press
Weight: 30, 35, 40, 30
Band Pull Apart
DAY 2: LOWER BODY
Superset 1
Back Squat
Weight: 225, 245, 285, 305 (1 rep), 285 (2 reps)
Passive hang
Superset 2
Barbell Back Lunge
Weight: 85, 95, 115, 135
Primal Squat
Hip Hinge
Romanian Deadlift
Weight: 135, 190, 230
DAY 3: FULL BODY
Superset 1
Deadlift
Weight: 225, 315, 340, 365, 390
Push Press
Weight: 135, 155, 175, 180, 185
Superset 2
Barbell Lunge
Weight: 75, 85, 95, 115
Lat Pulldown
Weight: 100, 120, 140, 160
Finisher A
Alternating DB Bench
Weight: 45, 60, 65
Inverted Row
Squat Jump
DAY 4: CONDITIONING
Outdoor Sprints
Rounds: 9
200 meter sprint
Active Recovery: 200 meter walk
DAY 5: CHALLENGE DAY: Tabata Workout Part 2
Situps were all performed as Ab Mat Situps.
Round 1
Pullup: 10
Situp: 11
Lunge: 8
Pushup: 21
Row: 16
Plank
Total: 66
Round 2
Pullup: 12
Situp: 11
Lunge: 8
Pushup: 21
Row: 20
Plank
Total: 72
Round 3
Pullup: 12
Situp: 9
Lunge: 7
Pushup: 20
Row: 16
Plank
Total: 64
Round 4
Pullup: 8
Situp: 11
Lunge: 8
Pushup: 16
Row: 16
Plank
Total: 59
Round 5
Pullup: 7
Situp: 10
Lunge: 10
Pushup: 16
Row: 16
Plank
Total: 59
Round 6
Pullup: 7
Situp: 8
Lunge: 7
Pushup: 16
Row: 15
Plank
Total: 53
Round 7
Pullup: 7
Situp: 8
Lunge: 7
Pushup: 18
Row: 15
Plank
Total: 55
Round 8
Pullup: 5
Situp: 9
Lunge: 7
Pushup: 15
Row: 17
Total: 53
Total: 481
I’m halfway through the 60 Day Revolution and my strength, conditioning and body composition have all improved. The toughest workouts for me have been the outdoor sprints. Jared and I met up at a local track at 7:30 a.m. for both conditioning days in weeks three and four. The biggest achievement of these two weeks was deadlifting 390 pounds for five reps at a bodyweight of 190 pounds.
The ideal workout regimen for Jared and I is to workout all five days in a row and rest on the weekends. On the weekends, I usually incorporate stretching/yoga. However, in week four, I had to take a break after lower body day because I was very sore from squatting and didn’t want to deadlift the next day. Overall, I haven’t felt any pain or discomfort doing this program and I’ve been very pleased with my strength and appearance.
With the rep range decreasing and sets increasing, week five is more strength oriented, so control over my diet will be key for weight loss. I also have a strength goal for the next two weeks: deadlift 420 pounds for three reps at 190 pounds bodyweight.
In terms of nutrition and supplementation, I will be incorporating BPI Sports 24/7 Burn, Best Whey Protein, Best Creatine, Best BCAA and Best Glutamine consistently for the next two four weeks. During the first two weeks, I mainly used Best Whey Protein, Best Creatine and Best BCAA, but sporadically, not every day.
CHECK OUT JARED ZUCKERMAN’S PROGRESS >>>
All WEEK 3 workouts were performed with Mark Barroso, except for full body day, where I deadlifted up to 335 pounds. All weights listed below are in pounds.
DAY 1: UPPER BODY
Triset 1
Chinup
Alternating Dumbbell Bench
Weight: 60, 75, 95, 105
Hanging Leg Raise
Triset 2
T-Bar Row
Weight: 45, 90, 135, 160
Barbell Military Press
Weight: 135,145,150,155
Cable Wood Chop: 50, 55, 60, 65
Triset 3
Hammer Curl
Weight: 25,30,35,40
Close Grip Bench
Weight: 30,35,40,30
Band Pull Apart
DAY 2: LOWER BODY
Superset 1
Back Squat
Weight: 225, 245, 265, 285, 305
Passive Hang
Superset 2
Barbell Back Lunge
Weight: 85, 105, 115, 135
Primal Squat
HIP HINGE
Romanian Deadlift
Weight: 135, 190, 230
DAY 3: FULL BODY
Superset 1
Deadlift
Weight: 225,315,340,365,390
Push Press
Weight: 135, 155, 165, 175, 185
Superset 2
Lunge
Weight: 75,85,95,115
Lat Pulldown
Weight: 100,140,160,180
Finisher A: Completed
DAY 4: CONDITIONING
Outdoor Sprints
Rounds: 8
200 meter sprint
Active Rest: 200 meter walk
DAY 5: CHALLENGE DAY: Tabata Workout Part 2
Round 1
Pullup: 16
Situp: 12
Lunge: 11
Pushup: 16
Row: 16
Plank
Total: 66
Round 2
Pullup: 8
Situp: 10
Lunge: 8
Pushup: 15
Row: 15
Plank
Total: 72
Round 3
Pullup: 10
Situp: 10
Lunge: 8
Pushup: 10
Row: 16
Plank
Total: 64
Round 4
Pullup: 10
Situp: 13
Lunge: 8
Pushup: 8
Row: 15
Plank
Total: 59
Round 5
Pullup: 6
Situp: 8
Lunge: 6
Pushup: 16
Row: 11
Plank
Total: 59
Round 6
Pullup: 6
Situp: 8
Lunge: 10
Pushup: 16
Row: 12
Plank
Total: 53
Round 7
Pullup: 6
Situp: 10
Lunge: 8
Pushup: 18
Row: 13
Plank
Total:
Round 8
Pullup: 6
Situp: 20
Lunge: 10
Pushup: 10
Row: 7
Total: 394 reps
JARED’S WEEKS 3-4 THOUGHTS
These last two weeks have been very challenging but I have seen and felt many improvements in my body. By far my favorite workout has been the Full Body Workouts and I have seen great improvements in my deadlift and push press. I feel amazing, I have lost over 5 lbs. and have maintained a steady weight of 235 but most importantly I have seen improvement in my conditioning and ability to last longer and complete workouts and sprints.
JARED’S WEEKS 5-6 GOALS
In the future I hope to lose a little more weight, maybe 2-5lbs, and I hope that my supplementation routine and diet can stay as good as they have been. I also want to attempt to deadlift at least twice my body weight.
Stay tuned to muscleandfitness.com, and the 60 Day Revolution Facebook Page for videos and updates of Jared and Mark’s workouts. All questions about exercises, progress, nutrition, and more are welcome.
Shout out to GoPro for sending us the GoPro Hero Session 4 to capture our #60DayRevolution workouts!
Video footage in the Facebook group is shot on: GoPro Hero Session 4