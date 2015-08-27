The 60 Day Revolution workout plan, available now in the September issue of M&F, has taken on a life of it’s own on social media. The presence is most strong on Facebook, where members of the 60 Day Revolution Facebook group have been posting their results, thoughts, motivation, recipes, photos, videos and more. M&F fitness advisers Kyle Hunt and Nerijus Bagdonas have been posting useful instructions and feedback about certain exercises and James Grage, VP of BPI Sports, has been ultra responsive to everyone’s queries.

M&F Editor Mark Barroso and his training partner Jared Zuckerman, C.P.T. are four weeks into the training program and have four weeks to go. The Revolutionaries posted their Weeks 1-2 progress previously so this update provides a way for them, and you, to assess their gains. Both active members of the ever-growing Facebook group, the gym rats look to make big gains in the next four weeks. Check out their progress below and some exclusive GoPro footage of their workouts.

Note: All weights shown are in pounds. All reps and sets are done according to the 60 Day Revolution workout program.

MARK’S PROGRESS

WEEK 3

DAY 1: UPPER BODY

Triset 1

Lat Pulldown

Weight: 100, 120, 140, 160

Barbell Bench

Weight: 135, 185, 225, 250

Cable Crunch

Weight: 70, 90, 100, 110

Triset 2

Seated Row

Weight: 100, 130, 140, 160

Landmine Press

Weight: 45, 45, 45, 45

Pallof Press

Weight: 30, 40, 40, 50

Triset 3

Supinating DB Curl

Weight: 20, 25, 35, 40

Diamond Pushup

Cuban Press

Weight: 10, 20, 20, 20

DAY 2: LOWER BODY

Superset 1

Goblet Squat

Weight: 70, 80, 95, 100

Passive hang

Superset 2

Barbell Front Lunge

Weight: 70, 80, 90, 100

Primal Squat

Hip Hinge

Single Leg Deadlift

Weight: 25, 35, 45

DAY 3: FULL BODY

Superset 1

Deadlift

Weight: 135, 225, 315, 365, 365

Push Press

Weight: 135, 135, 145, 155, 165

Superset 2

Barbell Lunge

Weight: 65, 75, 85, 110

Pullup

FINISHER C

Row: 548 meters in 2 minutes and 31 seconds.

DAY 4: CONDITIONING

Outdoor Sprints

Rounds: 8

200 meter sprint

Active Rest: 200 meter walk

DAY 5: CHALLENGE DAY: Tabata Workout

Round 1

Pullup: 10

Situp: 10

Lunge: 12

Pushup: 10

Inverted Row: 10

Total: 51

Round 2

Pullup: 11

Situp: 21

Lunge: 8

Pushup: 20

Inverted Row: 16

Total: 76

Round 3

Pullup: 9

Situp: 8

Lunge: 6

Pushup: 23

Inverted Row: 15

Total: 61

Round 4

Pullup: 6

Situp: 12

Lunge: 6

Pushup: 15

Inverted Row: 14

Total: 53

Round 5

Pullup: 5

Situp: 7

Lunge: 8

Pushup: 16

Inverted Row: 15

Total: 51

Round 6

Pullup: 5

Situp: 11

Lunge: 8

Pushup: 16

Inverted Row: 17

Total: 57

Round 7

Pullup: 5

Situp: 9

Lunge: 11

Pushup: 18

Inverted Row: 16

Total: 59

Round 8

Pullup: 7

Situp: 8

Lunge: 11

Pushup: 18

Inverted Row: 109

Total: 63

Total: 471

WEEK 4

DAY 1: UPPER BODY

Triset 1

Pullup

Alternating Dumbbell Bench

Weight: 60, 75, 90, 100, 105

Hanging Leg Raise

Triset 2

T-Bar Row

Weight: 10, 8, 6, 4

Barbell Military Press

Weight: 135, 155, 160, 165

Cable Woodchop

Weight: 50, 60, 65, 65

Triset 3

Hammer Curl

Weight: 25, 30, 35, 40

Tate Press

Weight: 30, 35, 40, 30

Band Pull Apart

DAY 2: LOWER BODY

Superset 1

Back Squat

Weight: 225, 245, 285, 305 (1 rep), 285 (2 reps)

Passive hang

Superset 2

Barbell Back Lunge

Weight: 85, 95, 115, 135

Primal Squat

Hip Hinge

Romanian Deadlift

Weight: 135, 190, 230

DAY 3: FULL BODY

Superset 1

Deadlift

Weight: 225, 315, 340, 365, 390

Push Press

Weight: 135, 155, 175, 180, 185

Superset 2

Barbell Lunge

Weight: 75, 85, 95, 115

Lat Pulldown

Weight: 100, 120, 140, 160

Finisher A

Alternating DB Bench

Weight: 45, 60, 65

Inverted Row

Squat Jump

DAY 4: CONDITIONING

Outdoor Sprints

Rounds: 9

200 meter sprint

Active Recovery: 200 meter walk

DAY 5: CHALLENGE DAY: Tabata Workout Part 2

Situps were all performed as Ab Mat Situps.

Round 1

Pullup: 10

Situp: 11

Lunge: 8

Pushup: 21

Row: 16

Plank

Total: 66

Round 2

Pullup: 12

Situp: 11

Lunge: 8

Pushup: 21

Row: 20

Plank

Total: 72

Round 3

Pullup: 12

Situp: 9

Lunge: 7

Pushup: 20

Row: 16

Plank

Total: 64

Round 4

Pullup: 8

Situp: 11

Lunge: 8

Pushup: 16

Row: 16

Plank

Total: 59

Round 5

Pullup: 7

Situp: 10

Lunge: 10

Pushup: 16

Row: 16

Plank

Total: 59

Round 6

Pullup: 7

Situp: 8

Lunge: 7

Pushup: 16

Row: 15

Plank

Total: 53

Round 7

Pullup: 7

Situp: 8

Lunge: 7

Pushup: 18

Row: 15

Plank

Total: 55

Round 8

Pullup: 5

Situp: 9

Lunge: 7

Pushup: 15

Row: 17

Total: 53

Total: 481

MARK’S WEEKS 3-4 THOUGHTS

I’m halfway through the 60 Day Revolution and my strength, conditioning and body composition have all improved. The toughest workouts for me have been the outdoor sprints. Jared and I met up at a local track at 7:30 a.m. for both conditioning days in weeks three and four. The biggest achievement of these two weeks was deadlifting 390 pounds for five reps at a bodyweight of 190 pounds.

The ideal workout regimen for Jared and I is to workout all five days in a row and rest on the weekends. On the weekends, I usually incorporate stretching/yoga. However, in week four, I had to take a break after lower body day because I was very sore from squatting and didn’t want to deadlift the next day. Overall, I haven’t felt any pain or discomfort doing this program and I’ve been very pleased with my strength and appearance.

MARK’S WEEKS 5-6 GOALS

With the rep range decreasing and sets increasing, week five is more strength oriented, so control over my diet will be key for weight loss. I also have a strength goal for the next two weeks: deadlift 420 pounds for three reps at 190 pounds bodyweight.

In terms of nutrition and supplementation, I will be incorporating BPI Sports 24/7 Burn, Best Whey Protein, Best Creatine, Best BCAA and Best Glutamine consistently for the next two four weeks. During the first two weeks, I mainly used Best Whey Protein, Best Creatine and Best BCAA, but sporadically, not every day.

CHECK OUT JARED ZUCKERMAN’S PROGRESS >>>

JARED’S PROGRESS

All WEEK 3 workouts were performed with Mark Barroso, except for full body day, where I deadlifted up to 335 pounds. All weights listed below are in pounds.

WEEK 4

DAY 1: UPPER BODY

Triset 1

Chinup

Alternating Dumbbell Bench

Weight: 60, 75, 95, 105

Hanging Leg Raise

Triset 2

T-Bar Row

Weight: 45, 90, 135, 160

Barbell Military Press

Weight: 135,145,150,155

Cable Wood Chop: 50, 55, 60, 65

Triset 3

Hammer Curl

Weight: 25,30,35,40

Close Grip Bench

Weight: 30,35,40,30

Band Pull Apart

DAY 2: LOWER BODY

Superset 1

Back Squat

Weight: 225, 245, 265, 285, 305

Passive Hang

Superset 2

Barbell Back Lunge

Weight: 85, 105, 115, 135

Primal Squat

HIP HINGE

Romanian Deadlift

Weight: 135, 190, 230

DAY 3: FULL BODY

Superset 1

Deadlift

Weight: 225,315,340,365,390

Push Press

Weight: 135, 155, 165, 175, 185

Superset 2

Lunge

Weight: 75,85,95,115

Lat Pulldown

Weight: 100,140,160,180

Finisher A: Completed

DAY 4: CONDITIONING

Outdoor Sprints

Rounds: 8

200 meter sprint

Active Rest: 200 meter walk

DAY 5: CHALLENGE DAY: Tabata Workout Part 2

Round 1

Pullup: 16

Situp: 12

Lunge: 11

Pushup: 16

Row: 16

Plank

Total: 66

Round 2

Pullup: 8

Situp: 10

Lunge: 8

Pushup: 15

Row: 15

Plank

Total: 72

Round 3

Pullup: 10

Situp: 10

Lunge: 8

Pushup: 10

Row: 16

Plank

Total: 64

Round 4

Pullup: 10

Situp: 13

Lunge: 8

Pushup: 8

Row: 15

Plank

Total: 59

Round 5

Pullup: 6

Situp: 8

Lunge: 6

Pushup: 16

Row: 11

Plank

Total: 59

Round 6

Pullup: 6

Situp: 8

Lunge: 10

Pushup: 16

Row: 12

Plank

Total: 53

Round 7

Pullup: 6

Situp: 10

Lunge: 8

Pushup: 18

Row: 13

Plank

Total:

Round 8

Pullup: 6

Situp: 20

Lunge: 10

Pushup: 10

Row: 7

Total: 394 reps

JARED’S WEEKS 3-4 THOUGHTS

These last two weeks have been very challenging but I have seen and felt many improvements in my body. By far my favorite workout has been the Full Body Workouts and I have seen great improvements in my deadlift and push press. I feel amazing, I have lost over 5 lbs. and have maintained a steady weight of 235 but most importantly I have seen improvement in my conditioning and ability to last longer and complete workouts and sprints.

JARED’S WEEKS 5-6 GOALS

In the future I hope to lose a little more weight, maybe 2-5lbs, and I hope that my supplementation routine and diet can stay as good as they have been. I also want to attempt to deadlift at least twice my body weight.

