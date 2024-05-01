28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.
In Olympic Weightlifting competitions, the snatch is the first lift contested. Plain and simple, it’s described as one movement to move the bar from the floor to overhead. It’s a feat of power, strength, stability, and mobility. It takes time and dedication to enhance all of these qualities that allow you to perform this swift movement with flawless technique.
If you’re new to the sport of weightlifting, take a moment to check out The Ultimate Guide to the Olympic Weightlifting Lifts and keep reading to get started with this 8-week snatch starter program.
The 8-week snatch starter program is your guide to success. It comes packed with everything you need to embark on your Olympic Weightlifting journey. A mobility routine to improve flexibility in your shoulders, T-spine, wrists, hips, and ankles, along with easy-to-follow instructions. The starter program focuses on teaching you proper positions and progressions to build strength, with additional accessory exercises to keep your body strong and resilient during training.
Once you’ve mastered the snatch, why not push your limits further? Enter our 12-week Olympic Weightlifting Starter Program, crafted to enhance your performance in the snatch, clean, and jerk lifts. It’s your next step toward achieving new milestones in your weightlifting journey.
Let’s quickly explore the program layout. As a coach, I strongly emphasize the importance of athletes understanding the program layout to commit and thrive fully. Once you’ve examined it, everything will come together more seamlessly like pieces of a puzzle.
Each training day begins with the primary focus lift, whether Snatch or technical variations. These lifts always come first, driven by technique, power, and execution. Knocking these out first thing makes sure you’re practicing your skill with fresh legs (or as fresh as they can be).
In the starter program, squats and pulls are your primary strength lifts. Pulls enhance strength and refine bar path precision, while squats build your legs.
When it comes to pulls, handling heavier weights compared to the preceding snatches is essential. However, you must maintain form throughout. Sloppy repetitions only reinforce improper positions, which we aim to avoid.
Accessories are the foundation for building your body’s armor. They use a variety of upper and lower-body lifts aimed at enhancing unilateral strength, stability, muscle mass, and injury prevention. While it’s important to challenge yourself with accessory lifts, it’s equally vital to avoid pushing to the extent in which excessive fatigue compromises your performance on subsequent training days.
Everything you need to know about the snatch starter program is here so read on to start your path towards progression!
Your working sets and reps will determine your daily, weekly, and monthly training volume. Since this is a beginner program, start with 3 to 4 rounds of general technique bar work, and move into your warm-up sets. I’d recommend starting each lift with 3-4 warm-up sets, slowly progressing in weight to your working sets.
Here are a few examples of how to read the program sequences:
The amount of weight you should lift will depend on your fitness level, how quickly you progress, and ultimately how you’re feeling daily.
For this program, we will rely on an RPE scale per exercise. “Per exercise” means how the exercise felt overall. For instance, an RPE 7/10 on a Snatch triple (3 reps total) will be much lower than a Snatch single (1 total rep). Ideally, the fewer reps per set will allow you to lift more weight resulting in progressive overload. Here’s a quick week-to-week breakdown to use for all phases:
Even with an RPE guide to follow, it can be uncertain how much you should increase your weights weekly.
Typically, I recommend bumping the weight in 3-5% increments. This will allow you to push new goals by week 4 of each phase and improve your strength while keeping the increase in weights small enough to develop technique.
Absolutely! While this program covers the essentials for enhancing your performance in the Snatch, incorporating additional strength or bodybuilding exercises can be beneficial. Feel free to include them at the conclusion of your workouts after you have completed the accessory exercise circuits.
Before you explore the program, let’s clarify a few key points. This will help you understand the exercise order, decode sets, reps, supersets, and tri-sets, address optimal rest periods, and effectively organize your training week.
Once the pre-program guide wraps up, you’ll take your first look at the 8-week Snatch Starter Program.
Keep your rest periods from 90 to 120 seconds. I always advise my athletes to use a timer, as time can quickly pass!
This program will be performed as follows:
If this schedule doesn’t align with yours, prioritize what works best for you! Here are a few quick points to keep in mind regardless of your training schedule:
If you plan to incorporate this program with other workouts, aim to schedule a rest day before Day 3’s session. Otherwise, listen to your body and align your training with your body’s needs and your goals.
Mobility
Mobility is a prerequisite for learning the snatch lift. Adequate shoulder, t-spine, wrist, hip, and ankle mobility is your best ally. Here are a few of my favorite mobility exercises to incorporate into your warmup and cooldowns.
Bar Warm-Up
Bar warm-ups kick things off. This is your opportunity to groove positions, work on your technique, and set the tone for your training session.
Complete each exercise for the prescribed reps in a circuit fashion, ideally never putting the bar down until the round is completed. Be precise, be strong, and don’t hesitate to use slow tempos to feel your movement.
* Perform 3 reps of the prescribed Snatch movement for the current day’s workout.
A1. Hang Mid-Thigh Snatch + OHS: 3 to 5 sets, (1+1)2 reps.
B1. Snatch Grip Behind the Neck Press: 3 sets, 5 reps.
C1. Back Squat: 3 sets, 5 reps.
D1. Dumbbell Single-Arm Row: 3 sets, 8-12 reps.
D2. Pank Pull-Through: 3 sets, 10 reps ea.
A1. Snatch Grip Push Press: 4 sets, 2 reps.
B1. Overhead Squat: 3 sets, 3 reps.
C1. Snatch Pull, Pause (:02) Above Knee: 3 sets, 4 reps.
D1. Seated Arnold Press: 3 sets, 8-12 reps.
D2. Dumbbell Single-leg RDL: 3 sets, 8-12 reps ea.
D3. Weighted Side Plank Hold: 3 sets, 30 seconds ea.
A1. Snatch, Pause (:02) Above the Knee: 4 to 6 sets, 2 reps.
B1. Snatch Pull w. Lowering (:03): 3 to 4 sets, 3 reps.
C1. Back Squat: 4 sets, 4 reps.
D1. Chin-Ups: 3 sets, 5-8 reps.
D2. Seated Leg Extension: 3 sets, 8-12 reps.
D3. Weighted Straight Leg Sit-Up: 3 sets, 10-15 reps.
A1. Hang Snatch Below the Knee: 4-5 sets, 2 reps.
B1. Snatch Grip Behind the Neck Push Press: 3 sets, 3 reps.
C1. Back Squat: 5 sets, 3 reps.
D1. 2-Dumbbell Lateral Lunge: 3 sets, 6-8 reps ea.
D2. Chest Supported Incline Dumbbell Row: 3 sets, 8-12 reps.
D3. Farmers Carry: 3 sets, 30 seconds ea.
A1. Hang Above the Knee Power Snatch + Overhead Squat: 4 sets, 2+1 reps.
B1. Snatch Balance: 4 sets, 2 reps.
C1. Snatch Pull, Pause (:02) Below the Knee: 3 sets, 3 reps.
D1. Barbell Glute Bridge: 3 sets, 6-8 reps.
D2. Single-Arm Dumbbell Shoulder Press: 3 sets, 8-12 reps ea.
D3. Band or Cable Pallof Press: 3 sets, 10-15 reps ea.
A1. Snatch: 4 sets, 2 reps
B1. Snatch Pull: 4 sets, 2 reps
C1. Back Squat: Work to a Top Set of 5 reps
D1. Dumbbell Bench Press: 3 sets, 8-12 reps
D2. 2-Dumbbell Split Squat: 3 sets, 6-8 reps (each side)
D3. Weighted Side Plank: 3 sets, 30 seconds