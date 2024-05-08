Life has moved fast for Cameron Brink since being selected second overall by the Los Angeles Sparks in this year’s WNBA Draft. From appearances, acclimating herself to her new teammates, and the other obligations that come with being the face of a franchise, the 22-year-old has handled it all with the poise of a 10-year vet.

Brink finished her collegiate career at Stanford as the Pac-12 player of the year while averaging 17.4 points and 11.9 rebounds. She also led the nation in blocks at 3.74 per game to win the Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year. The Sparks will look for Brink’s defense and offensive versatility to help end a three-year playoff drought.

In between adjusting to life as a pro in LA and making her way through her first training camp, Brink chatted with Muscle & Fitness on some of her daily essentials.

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey

As I embark on my WNBA career, I’m all about getting my protein in so I can build and maintain muscle to stay strong and unlock more in my recovery. My go-to protein powder is Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey in Extreme Milk Chocolate – it satisfies my sweet tooth and I hit my protein goals.

Buy Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Whey – $33.99 at Optimum Nutrition

Optimum Nutrition AMIN.O. Energy + Electrolytes Sparkling

My daily routine includes an AMIN.O. ENERGY in the morning which kickstarts my day with the right blend of energy and focus for a morning workout or even for a recovery day. I love the refreshing burst of the Blueberry Lemonade flavor!

Buy Amin.O. Energy + Electrolytes Sparkling (Blueberry Lemonade)- $24.99 at Optimum Nutrition

New Balance Legacy Duffle

This is my go to- it’s big enough for my must haves

Buy Legacy Duffel – $69.99 at New Balance

New Balance 1906 running shoes

These are so comfortable and have a retro vibe which I love

Buy New Balance 1906R – $154.99 at New Balance

Shaker bottle

A must have for my Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey protein powder

My Sparks hat

This is from draft night. A dream come true.

Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

I use sunscreen every day. I love this brand

Buy Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 – $48 from Supergoop

Kind Bars

I need something that tastes great and helps with my blood sugar level because I get hangry

Buy Kind bars (Pack of 12) – $17.50 from Kindsnacks

Yeti Rambler

I always need a water bottle and I am working purple and gold into my life now

Buy Yeti Rambler 35 oz Straw Mug – $42 at Yeti

Noshinku Hand sanitizer

This brand has the best smelling hand sanitizer and I love the sleek packaging

Buy Lavendula Pocket Sprayer – $9 from NOSHINKU

Goyard pouch

To hold my essentials

Athlete Blueprint Strength Band

For my pre-workout warmups

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones

I bedazzled them when I was bored.

Buy Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones – $379 at Bose

My old school Cannon Camera

I also bedazzled this on a long plane ride

Celine Cat Eye Sunglasses

Buy Celine Cat Eye Sunglasses – $440 at Celine

Normatec

A must have for recovery!! Sooo worth the investment – a cheat code

Buy Normatec – $724 at Hyperice

New Balance Two Wxy V4

They are light, supportive and they fit my foot perfectly

Buy New Balance Two Ways – $119.99 at New Balance



Follow Cameron on Instagram @cameronbrink22d