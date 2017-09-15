9 Times Gym Crush Sommer Ray Made an Undeniable Case for the Best Butt on Instagram

Instagram/ sommerray

In 2017, being part of some massive brand is far from the only way for people to raise their profile, especially in the fitness industry. Fitness model Sommer Ray is a shinning beacon when it comes to building her own brand. She joins names like Ana Cheri, Jem Wolfie, Michelle Lewin, and many others who have leveraged social media, specifically Instagram, to become a known commodity in the fitness industry.

On her Instagram, Ray flaunts her marvelous body with a bevy of selfies and photo shoots that are completely jaw-dropping.

Click through to take a look at some of her most stunning flicks on Instagram.