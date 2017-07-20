Here are 15 of Gisele Bundchen's best looks

Peter Kramer/Getty Images

Whether you're a Patriots fan or not, we can all agree Tom Brady has great taste in women, namely his outrageously beautiful wife Gisele Bundchen.

Bundchen has only gotten better over the years. She's the first Victoria's Secret Angel you may think of off the top of your head, mainly because she's the Angel. Her contract with Victoria's Secret was the biggest in the fashion industry, according to IMDB, and she now has contracts with brands from Louis Vuitton to Christian Dior.

She and Brady notoriously adhere to an extremely strict diet, according to SELF; it's no wonder her body is always in impeccable shape.

Here are 15 of our favorite photos of Bundchen doing what she does best.