Here are 15 of Gisele Bundchen's best looks

But let's be honest, with all this ubermodel does, it's hard to pick just 15.

1 of 15
Gisele Bundchen
Peter Kramer/Getty Images

Whether you're a Patriots fan or not, we can all agree Tom Brady has great taste in women, namely his outrageously beautiful wife Gisele Bundchen.

Bundchen has only gotten better over the years. She's the first Victoria's Secret Angel you may think of off the top of your head, mainly because she's the Angel. Her contract with Victoria's Secret was the biggest in the fashion industry, according to IMDB, and she now has contracts with brands from Louis Vuitton to Christian Dior.

She and Brady notoriously adhere to an extremely strict diet, according to SELF; it's no wonder her body is always in impeccable shape.

Here are 15 of our favorite photos of Bundchen doing what she does best.

2 of 15
Gisele Bundchen
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Her personal fortune is valued at $150 million, and she is thought to be the "world's richest supermodel," according to IMDB.

3 of 15
Gisele Bundchen
Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho / Getty

Bundchen married her boyfriend of two years, Tom Brady, in 2009, per IMDB.

4 of 15
Gisele Bundchen
Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage / Getty

She and her husband are one of only two couples on the Forbes' 100 highest-paid celebrities list.

5 of 15
Gisele Bundchen
J Carter Rinaldi/FilmMagic / Getty

Bundchen has 12.8 million followers on Instagram, and 4.7 million followers on Twitter.

6 of 15
Gisele Bundchen
Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage / Getty

Bundchen had a small role in The Devil Wears Prada in 2006, according to IMDB, but has repeatedly stated she does not want a career in television.

7 of 15
Gisele Bundchen
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Her full name is Gisele Caroline Nonnenmacher Bündchen, according to IMDB.

8 of 15
Gisele Bundchen
KMazur/WireImage for Full Picture / Getty

Bundchen is 5'11'', according to IMDB.

9 of 15
Gisele Bundchen
Kevin Mazur/WireImage / Getty

She has a fraternal twin sister, Patricia, according to IMDB.

10 of 15
Gisele Bundchen
Chavez/WireImage / Getty

She reportedly learned to speak English by listening to Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men, according to Marie Claire.

11 of 15
Gisele Bundchen
Kevin Mazur/WireImage / Getty

When Bundchen was discovered in 1994 by a modeling agent, she was eating a Big Mac, according to Marie Claire.

12 of 15
Gisele Bundchen
Mark Mainz/Getty Images

She was chosen by People Magazine as one of the "50 Most Beautiful People in the World," according to IMDB.

13 of 15
Gisele Bundchen
Ezra Shaw / Getty

Bundchen walked her last runway in 2015, retiring to focus on print campaigns and her family, according to The Telegraph.

14 of 15
Gisele Bundchen
Peter Kramer/Getty Images

She was named the "perfect body in the world" by the Sunday Times, according to IMDB.

15 of 15
Gisele Bundchen
Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic / Getty

She stated that, given the choice, she would not want to be a model in the age of social media, according to IMDB.

