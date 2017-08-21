Braun Strowman Crushes Brock Lesnar With a Table in Brutal Takedown

Brock Lesnar may have won The Fatal 4-Way at SummerSlam, but he wasn't the real star of the match.

That honor goes to Braun Strowman, the monstrous giant who has terrorized Roman Reigns for months and recently set his sights on the WWE Universal championship.

During the Fatal 4-Way, Strowman made his presence known by dominating the rest of the competition, including Reigns, Samoa Joe, and even Lesnar. As you can see in the video above, Strowman lifted up Lesnar and threw him into a table near the announcer's booth.

However, as Strowman would say, he wasn't finished with him.

Afterwards, Strowman lifted up an announcer's table and threw it on top of Lensar, crushing "The Beast Incarnate".

BRAUN STROWMAN IS A LEGEND! TAKE TO THE STREETS AND SING HIS GLORY! pic.twitter.com/u7F2PfvI1w — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) August 21, 2017

Lesnar then had to be escorted out of the arena in a stretcher. Later in the match, Lesnar recovered from his injuries and was able to win the championship. However, Lesnar isn't one to let grudges go, and chances are we'll see the fallout of his brutal beatdown by Strowman on this week's Raw.