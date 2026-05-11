Samson Dauda has shared a progress video less than five months out from the 2026 Olympia, and many fans think he’s already won bodybuilding’s most prestigious show.

The big Brit won the title of Mr. Olympia back in 2024 but was surprisingly knocked down to fourth place in 2025, because judges felt that his physique had leaned out at the expense of size, throwing off his balance, and perhaps losing some of his aura. “We went all the way, deep into it, and we just underestimated how long it would take us to fill out and that was basically it,” explained Dauda of the miscalculation. Ever since then, this man mountain has been on a mission to pack on some serious muscle mass.

If a true champion is defined as someone who takes failure on the chin and builds back better, then 2026 could see the Nigerian Lion return as king of the Olympia jungle. In a recent progress video shared from Factory Gym in Essex, England, Dauda is undoubtedly looking like a monster once again, and his fans and peers can’t get enough of it. “Visited my old stumping ground today,” he wrote on an Instagram post for his 1.7 million followers on May 7. “So, I had to do an update in my old spot.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samson Dauda (@samson__dauda)

Fans Think Samson Dauda Could Win the 2026 Mr Olympia Title

Winning the Olympia title after losing it to another bodybuilder is very rare, but it can be done. Jay Cutler won in 2006 and 2007 but lost to Dexter Jackson in 2008. He recaptured the trophy in 2009. Phil Heath won from 2011 to 2017, lost to Shawn Rhoden in 2018, and regained the title in 2019. The key to a successful return appears to be a quick comeback, and Samson Dauda could well be on course.

IFBB Pro and 212 competitor, Yinka “MajonMuscle” Majolagbe was so impressed with Dauda’s development that he wrote, “This has gone past next level. This is from another planet brooo.” The sentiment was echoed by “Marvelous” Melvin Anthony, who simple added, “Beast.”

In January, Dauda explained that he wanted to hit 350 pounds in the offseason, and he certainly looks to be around that weight. But despite his sheer size, the big man also looks cut. “It’s not just about being big,” wrote d5coaching. “The aesthetic here is outstanding. No weird veins all over the place, just clean.”

This recent progress video could well serve as notice for current champ Derek Lunsford. But eagle-eyed follower did find a way to improve things for The Nigerian Lion. “They need a bigger door,” wrote bodybuilder and coach, Jacob Egbunike!

The 2026 Olympia Weekend takes place from September 24 to 27, 2026 in Las Vegas. For more information, click here.

To follow Samson Dauda on Instagram, click here.