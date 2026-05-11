The 2026 New York Pro presented a stacked stage on May 8 and 9, with the Marriott in Glenpointe, NJ, playing host to some serious masters of muscle. Here are the full results.

With qualification for September’s Olympia final very much on their minds, competitors from nine divisions gave it their all at the NY Pro. In the Open division, a new trophy winner was assured for the first time since 2024, since Nick Walker, who had won the past two-years straight, decided to sit this one out.

Open Division Winner: Tonio Burton

Tonio Burton was back on top at the New York Pro after first winning the trophy in 2023, right before Nick Walker’s back-to-back victories. To make a brilliant return to form, Burton beat a competitive lineup that included Michael Krizanek in second, and Rafeel Brandao in third. Judges felt that in the end, Burton’s conditioning made him king.

Burton later explained in a post-win interview with RX Muscle that he was 10 pounds heavier than the last time he appeared on stage, but had been cutting a significant number of calories during his prep. “It ended up paying off for us,” concluded the bodybuilder after sticking with his coaches’ plan of pulling carbs from most of his meals. No doubt, that victory meal must have been quite something.

2026 New York Pro Contest Full Results

Open Division Results

  1. Winner: Tonio Burton
  2. Second: Michal Krizanek
  3. Third: Rafael Brandao
  4. Fourth: Blessing Awodibu
  5. Fifth: Daniel Goss

Classic Physique

  1. Winner: Niall Darwen
  2. Second: Diego Alejandro Galindo Garavito
  3. Third: Jaehun Park
  4. Fourth: Murat Can Karahasanlar
  5. Fifth: Richard Nagy

Men’s Physique

  • Winner: Ali Bilal
  • Second: Edvan Palmeira
  • Third: Isai Kesek
  • Fourth: Jeremiah Maxey
  • Fifth: Vincius Mateus Viera Lima

Men’s 212 Results

  • Winner: Michael Condell
  • Second: Noel Adame
  • Third: Jury Kruber
  • Fourth: Filippe Abreu
  • Fifth: Nicolas Brassard

Bikini

  • Winner: Maria Acosta
  • Second: Phoebe Hagan
  • Third: Kate Carroll
  • Fourth: Reijuana Harley
  • Fifth: Adrianna Kaczmarek

Figure

  • Winner: Jeanne Kassel
  • Second: Vanessa Happle
  • Third: Mariela Merced
  • Fourth: Ashleigh Sherwood
  • Fifth: Thais Cabrices-Werner

Fit Model

  • Winner: Gabriela Queiroz
  • Second: Carla Andrea Reyes Vargas
  • Third: Aisha Mian
  • Fourth: Emily Chanel
  • Fifth: Lauren Lovato

Women’s Physique

  • Winner: Paula Ranta
  • Second: Julia Glazycheva
  • Third: Susan Mathison
  • Fourth: Julia Schrade
  • Fifth: Winsome White

Wellness

  • Winner: Daniele Mendonca
  • Second: Giselle Machado
  • Third: Tatiane Farkas
  • Fourth: Bruna Seredich
  • Fifth: Chery Figueroa Calix

The 2026 Olympia Weekend takes place September 24 to 27 in Las Vegas. For more information click here!

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