The 2026 New York Pro presented a stacked stage on May 8 and 9, with the Marriott in Glenpointe, NJ, playing host to some serious masters of muscle. Here are the full results.

With qualification for September’s Olympia final very much on their minds, competitors from nine divisions gave it their all at the NY Pro. In the Open division, a new trophy winner was assured for the first time since 2024, since Nick Walker, who had won the past two-years straight, decided to sit this one out.

Open Division Winner: Tonio Burton

Tonio Burton was back on top at the New York Pro after first winning the trophy in 2023, right before Nick Walker’s back-to-back victories. To make a brilliant return to form, Burton beat a competitive lineup that included Michael Krizanek in second, and Rafeel Brandao in third. Judges felt that in the end, Burton’s conditioning made him king.

Burton later explained in a post-win interview with RX Muscle that he was 10 pounds heavier than the last time he appeared on stage, but had been cutting a significant number of calories during his prep. “It ended up paying off for us,” concluded the bodybuilder after sticking with his coaches’ plan of pulling carbs from most of his meals. No doubt, that victory meal must have been quite something.

2026 New York Pro Contest Full Results

Open Division Results

Winner: Tonio Burton Second: Michal Krizanek Third: Rafael Brandao Fourth: Blessing Awodibu Fifth: Daniel Goss

Classic Physique

Winner: Niall Darwen Second: Diego Alejandro Galindo Garavito Third: Jaehun Park Fourth: Murat Can Karahasanlar Fifth: Richard Nagy

Men’s Physique

Winner: Ali Bilal

Ali Bilal Second: Edvan Palmeira

Edvan Palmeira Third: Isai Kesek

Isai Kesek Fourth: Jeremiah Maxey

Jeremiah Maxey Fifth: Vincius Mateus Viera Lima

Men’s 212 Results

Winner: Michael Condell

Michael Condell Second: Noel Adame

Noel Adame Third: Jury Kruber

Jury Kruber Fourth: Filippe Abreu

Filippe Abreu Fifth: Nicolas Brassard

Bikini

Winner: Maria Acosta

Maria Acosta Second: Phoebe Hagan

Phoebe Hagan Third: Kate Carroll

Kate Carroll Fourth: Reijuana Harley

Reijuana Harley Fifth: Adrianna Kaczmarek

Figure

Winner: Jeanne Kassel

Jeanne Kassel Second: Vanessa Happle

Vanessa Happle Third: Mariela Merced

Mariela Merced Fourth: Ashleigh Sherwood

Ashleigh Sherwood Fifth: Thais Cabrices-Werner

Fit Model

Winner: Gabriela Queiroz

Gabriela Queiroz Second: Carla Andrea Reyes Vargas

Carla Andrea Reyes Vargas Third: Aisha Mian

Aisha Mian Fourth: Emily Chanel

Emily Chanel Fifth: Lauren Lovato

Women’s Physique

Winner: Paula Ranta

Paula Ranta Second: Julia Glazycheva

Julia Glazycheva Third: Susan Mathison

Susan Mathison Fourth: Julia Schrade

Julia Schrade Fifth: Winsome White

Wellness

Winner: Daniele Mendonca

Daniele Mendonca Second: Giselle Machado

Giselle Machado Third: Tatiane Farkas

Tatiane Farkas Fourth: Bruna Seredich

Bruna Seredich Fifth: Chery Figueroa Calix

The 2026 Olympia Weekend takes place September 24 to 27 in Las Vegas. For more information click here!