28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
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The 2026 New York Pro presented a stacked stage on May 8 and 9, with the Marriott in Glenpointe, NJ, playing host to some serious masters of muscle. Here are the full results.
With qualification for September’s Olympia final very much on their minds, competitors from nine divisions gave it their all at the NY Pro. In the Open division, a new trophy winner was assured for the first time since 2024, since Nick Walker, who had won the past two-years straight, decided to sit this one out.
Tonio Burton was back on top at the New York Pro after first winning the trophy in 2023, right before Nick Walker’s back-to-back victories. To make a brilliant return to form, Burton beat a competitive lineup that included Michael Krizanek in second, and Rafeel Brandao in third. Judges felt that in the end, Burton’s conditioning made him king.
Burton later explained in a post-win interview with RX Muscle that he was 10 pounds heavier than the last time he appeared on stage, but had been cutting a significant number of calories during his prep. “It ended up paying off for us,” concluded the bodybuilder after sticking with his coaches’ plan of pulling carbs from most of his meals. No doubt, that victory meal must have been quite something.
The 2026 Olympia Weekend takes place September 24 to 27 in Las Vegas. For more information click here!