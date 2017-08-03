Brock Lesnar’s UFC Return Is 'Imminent' After WWE Appearances: Report

Brock Lesnar’s absence from the UFC may be coming to an end sooner than expected.

Lesnar is currently contracted for WWE events with the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 34, but once those are complete, along with his six months in the USADA drug testing pool, it’s possible he’ll be back fighting mixed martial arts, according to a new report from SI.com.

“SI.com has learned that Lesnar’s return to the UFC is imminent, and he will fight Jones as well as fulfill his WWE obligations at the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 34,” according to the report from Justin Barrasso. “This all affects the upcoming SummerSlam, as the likelihood that Lesnar keeps the WWE Universal championship, or takes any punishing moves, is all but dimmed, which is another reason he will be hidden in this Fatal 4-Way with Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, and Samoa Joe.”

Lesnar and UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones have been going back and forth about a potential fight following Jones’ knockout of Daniel Cormier at UFC 214. Lesnar said he would fight Jones “anytime, anywhere,” but the likely earliest a fight could go down is summer 2018.

Lesnar’s WWE events are set for January and April of 2018, and the wrestling star would also have to work out his issues USADA before fighting in UFC again.