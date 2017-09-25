Cesaro Cheerfully Shows Off Gruesome Broken Teeth in the Aftermath of 'No Mercy'

Even a Swiss Superman isn't exactly invincible.

During No Mercy's Tag-team Championship match, at which WWE superstars Cesaro and Sheamus faced Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose in a rematch from SummerSlam, Cesaro smashed his face into a ring post. The severity of the injury was immediately apparent, as Cesaro had a bloodied mouth and two broken front teeth. Despite most likely being in agonzing pain, Cesaro still competed until the end of the match, with Rollins and Ambrose eventually coming out on top.

In the video above (not for the squeamish), you can see WWE's medical team applying stitches prior to dental work.

WWE's medical personnel Dr. Daquino explained in a report that “Cesaro’s teeth were pushed up into his upper jaw by about 3 to 4 mm. The next step is for him to see a maxillofacial surgeon today, most likely removing the teeth and then having some implants made." Thankfully, Cesaro should be back up and running by midweek.

While the injury is undeniably gnarly, Cesaro was all smiles on social media with his teammate Sheamus, making light of his predicament. Coincidentally, Sheamus himself had a particularly rough facial injury of his own just a few months ago.