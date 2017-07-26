'Dope' Director in Talks to Helm Dwayne Johnson-Produced 'Son of Shaolin': Report

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions is set to produce Sony's adaptation of the graphic novel Son of Shaolin, Deadline.com reported in June.

The book was written by Jay Longino, although for now the film's plot details are being kept under wraps. The film is being described as a contemporary kung fu story, in which Shaolin mythology is intertwined with modern issues facing inner-city teens, according to the Deadline report.

Now, Sony has its eyes set on Rick Famuyiwa to direct the picture. Famuyiwa is well-known for directing the highly acclaimed 2015 film Dope, about a group of geeky kids in South Central Los Angeles who find themselves in a coming-of-age adventure, so he's demonstrated an affinity for working with the demographic. The talented director is currently at the helm of an untitled Showtime pilot.

Being as in-demand as he’s been since Dope, landing Famuyiwa for Son of Shaolin would be a major score for the studio. Son of Shaolin sounds like the perfect progression of the themes Famuyiwa seems most comfortable tackling.

As for Johnson, no official word on whether he'll make an appearance in the film, but we doubt the door will ever be closed when "The Rock" wants some screen time.