Golfer Rockets Ball at Innocent Bystander

Who said golf wasn't a contact sport? Certainly not golf photographer, Cy Cyr, who's admitted to having a few close calls on the greens from wayward golf balls over the years. This recent pelting from a man known as Angelo "The Assassin" is a bitter reminder than no one is safe when amateurs are teeing off.
The setting was the Graeme McDowell Fantasy Golf Camp at the Ritz Carlton Golf Course in Orlando, Florida. And while the experience may have been a fantasy for those avid amateurs hitting the greens, it was anything but for Cy Cyr who found himself in the direct path of a 145mph tee shot from the very first hole of the inaugural fantasy golf weekend.
SEE ALSO: Sexy Pro Golfer's Trick Shot Goes Viral
Fortunately for Cyr the ball slammed into a part of his body with a bit more padding than other parts...his belly, so the damage was minimal. A few inches higher or lower and it could have been a much different story. "I've been a golf photographer for 20 years, had a few close calls, but never seriously hit...until The Assassin came to town, said the good-natured Cyr.
Let this be a lesson to anyone thinking they're ever safe from harm on the course. Keep your eye on the ball and be prepared to get the hell out of the way, fast!