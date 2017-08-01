Hafþór 'The Mountain' Björnsson Posts Proof He's Too Big for The Lat Pulldown

The lat pulldown. It's a favorite among lifters at all levels due to its effectiveness and targeting the all-important latissimus muscles.

So it's no surprise then that strongman Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson can be seen knocking out a few reps at the gym. What does cause us to do a double take, however, is the unorthodox position he uses to perform the popular lat-building exercise. In this video posted on Björnsson's Instagram page, you'll see "Thor" forgoing the machine's seat, and parking his rear on the floor. Thor sums it up best in just a few words:

"Story of my life... #TooBig."

Story of my life... #TooBig A post shared by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (@thorbjornsson) on Jul 30, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

However, big does have its advantages as well, especially when trying to lift heavy weights in an attempt to earn the top spot at the Arnold Pro Strongman competition. Here are just a few of Björnsson's herculean efforts to move a massive amount of weight over the past year.

Today is a good day This was the last event of day 1 of the Arnold Pro Strongman competition in Warwick Canada. Atlas stones 1st place This was the 5th event of the day and I finished equal first with Vytautas Lalas. Tomorrow we do it all again. 5 more events. Wish me luck #arnoldprostrongman #canada @australianstrengthcoach @vytautas.lalas A post shared by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (@thorbjornsson) on Jul 8, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT