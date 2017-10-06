Jackie Chan Confirms Arrival of 'Rush Hour 4'

Anyone who's been stuck in rush hour traffic knows how exhausting it can be to get to your destination. So it's only fitting that the wait has been so long and frustrating for the arrival of the next Rush Hour movie.

However, it looks like the fourth installment in the franchise has finally arrived. In a recent interview on Power 106’s The Cruz Show, Jackie Chan informed listeners about a Rush Hour 4 return. “For the last seven years, we’ve been turning down the script, turning down the script,” he said. “Yesterday, we just agreed.”

There just seems to be one caveat: getting the film's other co-star to sign on. As of now, all eyes are waiting to see if Chris Tucker is willing to go for the ride.

As for the timeline, Chan assured fans that the wheels are in motion. “The script probably at the end of this month will have a second draft, and next year, probably [we will] start. I hope—if Chris Tucker agrees.” Chan added that moving forward with Rush Hour 4 is "not about money," but more about being the "time to make it. We’re all, like, old men. I told Chris Tucker, ‘Before we get old, please, let’s do Rush Hour 4.'"

And while it may not be about the money for Chan and Tucker, the studio will aspire to see green, since each of the previous Rush Hour installments netted well over $200 million. Rush Hour 2 saw the biggest take, netting $347 million worldwide.

Check out the video below for Chan's full interview on The Cruz Show: