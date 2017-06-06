James Harrison Swan Dives Into a Crowd of Rabid Fans

We already knew that Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison is one tough dude—on the field and in the weight room. Over the years, the NFL All-Pro has demonstrated incredible acts of strength, throwing around heavy-ass weight like it's child's play. Now the veteran baller has found a very different way to throw around some heavy-ass weight...by literally flinging his body into a crowd of people.

During a recent trip to Mexico, Harrison took some time for a meet and greet with a flock of enthusiastic fans. After fielding a few questions, it was the crowd's turn to do some fielding as the 6-foot, 275-lb linebacker hurled himself into the (hopefully) readying arms of the cheering supporters.

Can't wait to do this again!!! A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Jun 5, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT

The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year shared the epic leap in an Instagram post where he can be seen launching his massive physique into the crowd. No word as to if there were any casualties, but it seemed as if everyone was thrilled for the chance to be a part of the memorable moment as they braced for the massive, human projectile.

It's evident the Steelers have a huge following in Mexico where they played a preseason game back in 2000. And after this awesome display of trust, it looks like Harrison has become a fan-favorite.

When he's not diving headfirst into a mosh pit south of the border, Harrison can be found doing what he does best in the gym. Here are a few workouts the baller recently posted on social media.

Incline bar A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Jun 6, 2017 at 4:27am PDT

A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Jun 5, 2017 at 3:43am PDT