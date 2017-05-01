Mayweather Clan Continues to Show No Respect for Conor McGregor

The war of words continues to ratchet up between the camps of boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor. The latest jab coming from Jr.'s dad, Floyd Sr.

When pressed about the potential of an actual fight between the two warriors, the 64-year-old didn't pull any punches, saying McGregor had zero chance against him, let alone his son.

“He don’t want that fight. Floyd’s gonna turn him upside down,” Mayweather Sr. told FightHype.com. “That be like you and Floyd in the ring! He looks bad in the ring. That’s a done deal right there. They’ve already showed the best that he’s got."

SEE ALSO: Mayweather Wants McGregor to stop Blowing smoke Up People's Ass

"Money"'s pops continued to throw fuel on the fire, adding, "He ain’t nothing but talk! I told them people on the TV already, forget about Floyd. Let’s throw Floyd to the side. Here I am, I’m a 64-year-old man and I’ll beat your ass. I’ll beat the s**t out of McGregor! Anytime he wants it, let’s go.”

Not sure the PPV numbers would be quite as high with that matchup, but you've got to give it to the old guy for willing to mix it up with the UFC champion. And, to be fair, Mayweather Sr. was no slouch in the sport back in the day, establishing a 28-6-1 record before calling it quits and moving on to train other talented boxers during their ascent to stardom.

So does Mayweather Sr. really believe he could go toe-to-toe with the gifted, Irish fighter, 40 years his junior? Apparently, yes, because Mayweather Sr. thinks McGregor lacks the skills and desire to be a successful boxer. “I’m telling you right now, he can do all the stuff he wants to do but this guy don’t know nothing about how to get your body right and the amount of time and everything you’ve got to do, he don’t know nothing about that.”

Looks like the apple didn't fall far from the Mayweather tree. Check out dad's full comments below.