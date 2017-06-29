Performance Inspired and UFC announce new partnership

Performance Inspired is now the new official sports supplement of one of the biggest sports in the world: the UFC.

Performance Inspired co-founder (and current Men’s Fitness cover star) Mark Wahlberg announced the new partnership on Thursday, June 29, together with UFC President (and former Men's Fitness cover star) Dana White. Performance Inspired will now supply its line of sports products to the UFC Performance Institute with a “Performance Inspired Fueling Station,” according to the brands' announcement.

Along with the Fueling Station, Performance Inspired will have a place in the world-famous UFC Octagon, and on UFC's social and digital platforms.

“Inspiring people to be active and healthy is rewarding for me personally, and the charity element of our business is an added benefit,” Wahlberg said in the press release. “It’s one of the reasons we created Performance Inspired, as it’s all about giving back and helping athletes on any level maximize their true potential. UFC athletes need nutritional support, and we’re glad we can fill this necessity.”

“The UFC has the most comprehensive anti-doping program in sports, and we just opened a state-of-the-art performance institute at our new offices, so the health and performance of our athletes is essential to everything we do,” White said. “That’s why we’re partnering with Mark. The reason he’s been incredibly successful is because he does things the right way, so our fighters know his Performance Inspired products are top-quality, natural ingredients that are safe to use and will help them maximize their own performance.”