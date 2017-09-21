What a Fit Guy Needs to Know in September 2017

NuBells, by NuFitCorp, are an upgrade of the traditional dumbbells that we didn’t even know we needed. The design ensures a more even distribution of weight—so they’re easier on your joints. Use them for swings, cores, and curls. ($40 to $230, 5lbs to 50lbs; nufitcorp.com)
Read: The Brave Athlete: Calm the F*ck Down and Rise to the Occasion
This step-by-step guide—written by Simon Marshall, Ph.D., and triathlete Lesley Paterson—walks athletes (and nonathletes) through common mental problems, in and out of the gym, and tells you how to beat them. ($25, amazon.com)
Watch: Kingsman: The Golden Circle
Helmed by director Matthew Vaughn (Kick-Ass), this sequel to the popular Kingsman: The Secret Service is sure to deliver the same style and wit that fans love, but with a little more star power from the likes of Halle Berry, Jeff Bridges, and Channing Tatum. In theaters September 22.
Eat: Ancient Grain Muesli
Each 10-oz bag of this vegan cereal packs 120 calories, 5g of protein, and only 3g of sugar. Plus, it actually tastes good. Choose from three flavors: Apple Currant, Mango Almond, and Cranberry Cashew. ($35, six 10-oz bags, purelyelizabeth.com)