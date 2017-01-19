Chrissy Teigen Flaunts Stretch Marks and Ignites Twitter

Chrissy Teigen has completely emerged as the normal celebrity that us regular folk can gravitate towards. She is often making fun of herself, acting silly, or like last night, embracing her body.

Last night the gorgeous model posted the picture below with the caption “Whatevs,” symbolizing her carefree attitude when it comes to stretch marks which can be a very touchy subject.

Teigen clearly struck a cord with her followers, her tweet was rewetted over 9,000 times and received a ton of love from her followers.

This is not the first time theSports Illustrated model has done something like this and we hope it’s not the last.

— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 19, 2017

