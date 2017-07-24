Fitness Model Crushes Ball-Dribbling Workout

Fitness model Agostina Laneri is known for sharing her not-so-typical exercises and workout routines, and one of her recent posts is no different. If you thought you had good coordination, check out the video below.

A post shared by Agostina Laneri (@agostinafitness) on Jul 20, 2017 at 12:21pm PDT

Laneri is seen doing an array of exercises like the bentover row and backward treadmill runs, all while dribbling a basketball. She makes a disclaimer in the caption that she's no basketball player, but she could've fooled us.

In her caption she also points out that as your fitness level improves, your workout should evolve as well. "The mentality of 'just pick up heavy stuff' will only get you so far," she adds.

With that said, try switching up your routine with one of our awesome and effective workouts.