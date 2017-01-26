One Muscle-Up is All She Needed to be Saved From Embarrassment

Playing around on ice is always a bad idea, unless in a secure skating rink, and this video is a perfect example of that. To add insult to injury, when the ice begins to crack the panicking women doesn’t try, or doesn’t have the strength to pull herself straight out of the water, but elects to go for the ice that begins to crack as well.

Moral of the story, try some of these upper-body strength workouts so you can pull yourself out of any dangerous situation, or just be able to do a muscle-up, which looks cool at the gym. More importantly, make sure to never, ever keep friends who will continue to record as you sink like the Titanic in ice cold water.

