Whether you’re traveling for work, visiting family over the holidays, or vacationing on a secluded beach, there are times when you simply can’t get to a gym. But don’t fret, because there may be no more effective, efficient, and convenient way to achieve a complete upper-body blast than doing several sets of pushups.

If you think that sounds too basic, remember that pushups have many variations that you probably aren’t used to doing, so you’ll be starting a square one for some of the ones we’re about to highlight.

Here, we provide you with six variations of the traditional pushup that work a surprising variety of muscle groups, from arms and shoulders to back and core. After all, variety is the key to keeping workouts interesting, exciting, and most importantly, fun.

So hit the floor, grab your favorite balance equipment, and start sculpting your upper body into that figure of your dreams.