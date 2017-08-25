Watch: Britney Spears Looks Incredible in Workout Video

Britney Spears is crazy busy finishing off her Piece of Me residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, NV, but she's always got time to get a quick workout in. Although her residency is coming to an end, she's definitely not slowing down as far as fitness is concerned.

To prove it, the star gave everyone some fitness inspiration with a video of her outdoor workout on Wednesday.



The 35-year-old mother of two looks absolutely amazing in the video, in which she gets her sweat on to her own song, "Hot as Ice".

The 35-year-old mother of two looks absolutely amazing in the video, in which she gets her sweat on to her own song, "Hot as Ice".

At this point, Spears' dedication to the gym is common knowledge, but we still can't help but admire her physique (and her knack for nailing perfect mirror selfies). Speaking of which, she followed up the video with a post-workout selfie in what appears to be her home gym.



Staying focused A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Aug 23, 2017 at 4:13pm PDT

The selfie, simply captioned "Staying focused," shows off the product of her hard work. Even while on the road, Spears has been keeping up with her workouts and sharing tidbits of her fitness journey with fans on social media.

