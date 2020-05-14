Take our toughest total-body conditioning workout outside this spring! We’ve packed eight high-intensity exercises into one workout using plyometrics, or jumping, movements so you can do this routine anywhere, recruit the maximum force of your muscles in the shortest amount of time, and take your speed and strength to the next level.

Do-anywhere workouts are more important than ever amid the coronavirus pandemic, and this one is sure to get your heart pumping.

Group fitness instructor Levi James, aka Mr. Abs, of New York Health & Racquet Club, designed this no-gym, body-weight workout to ward off winter pounds and fortify your body and mind.

How To Do It

Beginners: Start with 12–15 reps; work up to 20 with 20 seconds’ rest between moves. To make it harder, shorten the time you’re in touch with floor. Do at least 2 rounds.

Intermediate/Advanced: Do 20 seconds on, 10 seconds off. Rest only 10 seconds between rounds. Do 3 rounds and work up to 4 rounds.

Model: IFBB Bikini Pro and Olympia 2016 Champion, Courtney King

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Mantra: “Life without struggle is a life without success. Never quit!”

Trainer: Levi James, C.P.T., instructor at New York Health & Racquet Club