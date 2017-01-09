24 Winter Workout Clothes Perfect for Layering

Brain Klutch

A. Adidas Outdoor Terrex Ndosphere Flex Hooded Jacket

This perfect winter jacket packs into its own pocket and offers total weather protection from storms. And unlike untreated down, its synthetic insulation keeps you warm even if it gets wet. Plus, it has elastic sleeves and hem, an adjustable hood, durability, and breathability. ($225, adidasoutdoor.com)

B. Under Armour Coldgear Reactor

This vest delivers classic camo with key style and usability upgrades. The exterior is water-resistant and windproof, and the vest uses intelligent 60-gram fill insulation to adapt to any level of cold. ($125, underarmour.com)

C. Outdoor Research Plaza Down Hoodie

Supersoft fleece sleeves on this 700-fill down hoodie make it ideal when it’s really cold out but you still need to work out. Thumbholes and zip warmer pockets keep you cozy. ($199, outdoorresearch.com)

D. Eddie Bauer Ignitelite Hybrid Vest

PrimaLoft Silver insulation, a fleece-lined collar and back, and stretch sides make this a solid winter go-to. ($109, eddiebauer.com)

E. Mountain Hard­ Wear Stretchdown Rs Hooded Jacket

Made for winter sports, this 750-fill ripstop down jacket moves with you. The feathers have been engineered weather-resistant, and welded-channel construction keeps them in place. Plus, the RS has pockets galore and an adjustable hem. ($320, mountainhardwear.com)

F. Athleta So Down Vest

The asymmetrical cut adds a chicness to this comfortable everyday vest. The extra-long length and stand-up collar ensure that you’ll stay warm from your run to running errands. ($128, athleta.com)