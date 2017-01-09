Features

24 Winter Workout Clothes Perfect for Layering

Look stylish with these high-tech base layers, midlayers, tops and leggings to help you stay warm and dry as temperatures drop.

Active Puffers

A. Adidas Outdoor Terrex Ndosphere Flex Hooded Jacket 

This perfect winter jacket packs into its own pocket and offers total weather protection from storms. And unlike untreated down, its synthetic insulation keeps you warm even if it gets wet. Plus, it has elastic sleeves and hem, an adjustable hood, durability, and breathability. ($225, adidasoutdoor.com)

B. Under Armour Coldgear Reactor

This vest delivers classic camo with key style and usability upgrades. The exterior is water-resistant and windproof, and the vest uses intelligent 60-gram fill insulation to adapt to any level of cold. ($125, underarmour.com)

C. Outdoor Research Plaza Down Hoodie 

Supersoft fleece sleeves on this 700-fill down hoodie make it ideal when it’s really cold out but you still need to work out. Thumbholes and zip warmer pockets keep you cozy. ($199, outdoorresearch.com)

D. Eddie Bauer Ignitelite Hybrid Vest

PrimaLoft Silver insulation, a fleece-lined collar and back, and stretch sides make this a solid winter go-to. ($109, eddiebauer.com)

E. Mountain Hard­ Wear Stretchdown Rs Hooded Jacket 

Made for winter sports, this 750-fill ripstop down jacket moves with you. The feathers have been engineered weather-resistant, and welded-channel construction keeps them in place. Plus, the RS has pockets galore and an adjustable hem. ($320, mountainhardwear.com)

F. Athleta So Down Vest

The asymmetrical cut adds a chicness to this comfortable everyday vest. The extra-long length and stand-up collar ensure that you’ll stay warm from your run to running errands. ($128, athleta.com)

Chic Midlayers

A. Under Armour Storm Swacket

Part fleece-lined cozy sweatshirt, part jacket with faux leather touches, this hoodie is sleek, not meek! Water- and wind-resistant exterior, reflective details, four pockets, and a longer back hem make it a staff fave for fit and function. ($120, underarmour.com)

B. Adidas Outdoor Xperior Softshell

For true protection, this windproof and rain- resistant shell has a unique, baffled interior on the back to wick sweat away and keep you dry while also locking in body heat. Stretch fleece sides add even more flexibility to an already versatile, light jacket. ($129, adidasoutdoor.com)

C. Sugoi Zap Training Jacket

Turn to the Fit Life opener (p. 70) and you’ll see this featherweight rain jacket lit brightly under a flash of light. The reflective pattern keeps you safe on night or predawn runs, and its breathability is superb. ($165, sugoi.com)

D. Asics Lite­show Winter Jacket

This stylish number has stealth reflective dots on the chest and arms, a butter-soft fleece interior and moisture-wicking, water-repellent exterior, plus a corded hood, an elastic waistband, and thumbholes. ($130, asicsamerica.com)

E. Merrell Skagen Windblocker Hoodie

This go-anywhere hoodie has a durable but soft exterior that’s totally wind-resistant. And its soft fleece lining and extra stretch and breathability in the armpits and hips mean the jacket is ready for anything. ($150, merrell.com)

F. Mountain Hardwear Sarfin Long­sleeve Bomber

Don this plum-colored wool bomber to guard against cold and garner some trend envy. The performance interior is made of a silky blend that’s soft against the skin. We love the high-tech, sweat-wicking, anti-stink power hidden in the fibers. ($130, mountainhardwear.com)

'Bout That Base Layer

A. Reebok Cardio Fashion Tee

An emerald crop top with mesh shoulders brings just the right amount of attitude to your indoor workout. ($45, six02.com)

B. Nike Sportswear Essential Tank

The mesh plunging V- neck is so sexy, and this melon muscle tee is the perfect cut to pull it off and make sure everyone knows you mean business. Pretty with a punch. ($35, six02.com)

C. Smartwool Nts Mid 250 Crew

A superwarm long-sleeve base layer made from 100% merino wool. The key winter fabric is one of the softest sweat-wickers that’s also the most breathable so you don’t overheat as you train. Bonus: It comes in cute colors galore. ($105, smartwool.com)

D. 90 Degree By Reflex Boat Neck Top

Go for a denim look in your base layer. Ruched sleeves and hips and a soft fabric round out this cute boat neck. ($45, 90degreebyreflex.com)

E. Brooks Distance Long Sleeve

Gold, glittery sleeves and waist add a fun, girly touch to this essential top that will help keep you dry no matter how long or hard you train. ($48, brooksrunning.com)

F. Puma Speed Font Top

This sexy crop sweatshirt with an oversize Puma logo comes in several eye-catching colors and will keep you just warm enough to work it! ($30, puma.com)

Leggings

A. Under Armour Threadborne Coldgear Leggings

Run if you want to! This second-skin tight has a brushed interior that won’t let on how cold it really is outside and will wick away all that sweat you’re kicking up on the road. Reflective details are good for low light. ($80, underarmour.com)

B. Smartwool Phd Printed Tight

The wonder of wool in these flashy berry-colored leggings with 360-degree reflective details is a must-have. Anti-stink technology, a durable exterior, and a secure zip pocket on the back mean you’re a road warrior. ($120, smartwool.com)

C. Merrell Ever­ Long Tech Tight

This light heather gray goes with everything, which is perfect, because you’ll want to wear these everywhere. The soft melange fleece, zip pocket, and hard- working wicking action make these a surefire fave. ($80, merrell.com)

D. Jockey Helix Reflective Capri Legging

Cute little helix shapes all over this capri actually light up the night when any headlights encounter them so you’re seen from a safe distance. ($35, lordandtaylor.com)

E. Asics Lite­show Winter Tight

Reflective dots on this zip- calf tight up nighttime visibility. The interior is brushed with a soft, anti-sweat fleece, and it has a zip back pocket. ($80, asicsamerica.com)

F. Eddie Bauer Trail Tight Leggings

Poly/spandex stretches and wicks, plus UPF 30, dual zipper pockets, and anti-odor tech make these a great everyday pant. ($85, eddiebauer.com)

