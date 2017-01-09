24 Winter Workout Clothes Perfect for Layering

Brain Klutch
A. Under Armour Storm Swacket
Part fleece-lined cozy sweatshirt, part jacket with faux leather touches, this hoodie is sleek, not meek! Water- and wind-resistant exterior, reflective details, four pockets, and a longer back hem make it a staff fave for fit and function. ($120, underarmour.com)
B. Adidas Outdoor Xperior Softshell
For true protection, this windproof and rain- resistant shell has a unique, baffled interior on the back to wick sweat away and keep you dry while also locking in body heat. Stretch fleece sides add even more flexibility to an already versatile, light jacket. ($129, adidasoutdoor.com)
C. Sugoi Zap Training Jacket
Turn to the Fit Life opener (p. 70) and you’ll see this featherweight rain jacket lit brightly under a flash of light. The reflective pattern keeps you safe on night or predawn runs, and its breathability is superb. ($165, sugoi.com)
D. Asics Liteshow Winter Jacket
This stylish number has stealth reflective dots on the chest and arms, a butter-soft fleece interior and moisture-wicking, water-repellent exterior, plus a corded hood, an elastic waistband, and thumbholes. ($130, asicsamerica.com)
E. Merrell Skagen Windblocker Hoodie
This go-anywhere hoodie has a durable but soft exterior that’s totally wind-resistant. And its soft fleece lining and extra stretch and breathability in the armpits and hips mean the jacket is ready for anything. ($150, merrell.com)
F. Mountain Hardwear Sarfin Longsleeve Bomber
Don this plum-colored wool bomber to guard against cold and garner some trend envy. The performance interior is made of a silky blend that’s soft against the skin. We love the high-tech, sweat-wicking, anti-stink power hidden in the fibers. ($130, mountainhardwear.com)