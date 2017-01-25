This Bride Lost Half Her Body Weight

Liverpool-based Jennifer Ginley began her weight-loss journey after she was forced to buy size-26 clothes during a vacation to Florida with her family and was devastated by the photos from the trip. At the time, Ginley weighed 270 pounds. She told the U.K.'s Dailymail, “When I found myself buying size-26 clothes for the holiday I'd been looking forward to for so long, I knew something had to change.” She was able to drop a staggering 135 pounds in the span of year and now wears a size 8/10. The 26-year-old was able to pull off this incredible feat by joining Slimming World (a U.K.-based weight loss organization that's now available in the U.S.), correcting her eating habits, and replacing junk food with healthy whole foods.

Ginley has been named Slimming World's Miss Slinky 2017 and is getting ready for the next chapter of her life, planning the wedding to her boyfriend of 11 years. Ginley originally discouraged her boyfriend from proposing due to her weight, but is now excited and looking forward to trying on wedding dresses. She told to the Mirror, “I reached my target weight just over a year after joining Slimming World and just before Christmas, Luke asked me to marry him! It was such an incredible feeling to be able to say ‘Yes!’ without even a second thought about my weight, and I can’t wait to go dress shopping.” Ginley also credits her success to her 75,000 Instagram followers because they helped her stay on track.

Here's a typical day in Ginley's diet, courtesy of the Slimming World press release:

Breakfast: Porridge with lots of fresh fruit, baked oats with fruit

Mid-morning: Fruit

Lunch: Homemade Slimming World-style crust-less quiche, homemade vegetable soup or a tuna sandwich in wholemeal bread

Mid-afternoon: Small bag of Cheetos crisps

Dinner: Chicken stir-fry, spaghetti bolognese, Diet cola chicken, beef stew, or Pizza omelette with salad

Evening: Fresh fruit topped with quark, small chocolate bar

