This Fitness Instructor Refuses to Let Body-shaming Internet Trolls Drag Her Down

Sarah Gaines is undeniably fit. So fit, actually, that the Boston-based fitness instructor, blogger, and founder of Fit University was asked to take over USA Today's Facebook page and host a live workout (which you can watch here). Most of the comments on the video were positive, because what's not to love about a workout hosted by an energetic instructor who's clearly having a great time?

But, as usual, a few Internet trolls felt compelled to come crawling out from under their respective bridges to try and make people feel bad. This time, however, they chose the wrong person. When Gaines saw some hurtful, rude comments taking shots at her physique and calling her fat (which, let's be clear, she definitely isn't), she wrote an inspirational article about the whole situation on the Fit University website.

She also shared this post on Instagram following the workout to address the Internet body shamers:

While she said she doesn't let nasty comments get to her, she wants to spread the message that being super-lean doesn't necessarily mean being super-fit, she wrote in another Instagram post on Tuesday. Gaines even shared photos of herself back when she was a competitive bodybuilder alongside a more recent photo of herself to drive her point home:

"Fit" has countless forms, and that's why her message is so important. Whether you're a bodybuilder, a powerlifter, a cyclist, or an Olympic swimmer, you've probably noticed that your body doesn't fit into a cookie-cutter definition of "fit".

And no matter what, there will be those people who are, as Gaines puts it in her article, "lonely, hurt, and insecure who have nothing better do to than sit on Facebook, watch a live workout (led by perhaps the most happy instructor they’ve ever seen in their life), and instead of getting up and doing the workout, just choose to sit there and comment rude and negative things." She's right, and it's important to remember that the only people who care what trolls have to say are people who are equally unpleasant.

There will always be people with negative comments to make, but Gaines offered some solid advice to keep in mind: "If you find people making comments about your body, leave. If you find yourself making comments about other people’s bodies, figure out something else to do with your time."

Check out some of her posts below for some inspiration, and follow her at @sarahjgaines.