Winnie Harlow's Nearly Nude, Body-Positive Selfie is Flawless

Fashion model Winnie Harlow stripped down to a thong to snap a selfie on Wednesday, and she did it to spread an important, body-positive message to all of her followers: Don't let what other people think determine your opinion of yourself.
And, of course, the selfie in question is absolutely stunning:
Harlow has vitiligo, a skin condition that causes patches of skin to lose pigment. She was bullied for it as a kid, but that didn't stop her from competing on America's Next Top Model, and making a name for herself in the fashion world. Since then, she's walked runways around the world, and was even the face of Spanish brand Desigual.
"[T]he real difference isn’t my skin. It’s the fact that I don’t find my beauty in the opinions of others," the caption on her Instagram post reads. "I’m beautiful because I know it. Celebrate Your unique beauty today (& everyday)!”
Take a note from Harlow and embrace your uniqueness, and definitely don't let anyone else's definition of "beauty" affect your body image.
For more inspiration and gorgeous shots of Harlow, follow her on Instagram at @winnieharlow.
