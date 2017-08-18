Winnie Harlow's Nearly Nude, Body-Positive Selfie is Flawless

Fashion model Winnie Harlow stripped down to a thong to snap a selfie on Wednesday, and she did it to spread an important, body-positive message to all of her followers: Don't let what other people think determine your opinion of yourself.

And, of course, the selfie in question is absolutely stunning:



the real difference isn't my skin. It's the fact that I don't find my beauty in the opinions of others. I'm beautiful because I know it. Celebrate Your unique beauty today (& everyday)! A post shared by Winnie Harlow (@winnieharlow) on Aug 16, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

Harlow has vitiligo, a skin condition that causes patches of skin to lose pigment. She was bullied for it as a kid, but that didn't stop her from competing on America's Next Top Model, and making a name for herself in the fashion world. Since then, she's walked runways around the world, and was even the face of Spanish brand Desigual.

"[T]he real difference isn’t my skin. It’s the fact that I don’t find my beauty in the opinions of others," the caption on her Instagram post reads. "I’m beautiful because I know it. Celebrate Your unique beauty today (& everyday)!”

Take a note from Harlow and embrace your uniqueness, and definitely don't let anyone else's definition of "beauty" affect your body image.