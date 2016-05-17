The 11 Most Important Nutrients for Fit Women

Betsie Van Der Meer / Getty

Food comes first for satisfying nutrient needs and fueling workouts. The problem is, even clean eaters often don’t get enough fruit, vegetables, whole grains, or dairy products in their diets. As a result, many women are low on up to 11 vitamins and minerals, according to the 2015 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee.

For example, only 3% of women include the recommended amount of vitamin D, and 55% fail to meet their magnesium needs. Coming up short for folate and iron can lead to problems before, and during, pregnancy. Here’s what you may be missing, and some smart food choices you can make to help fill in the gaps.