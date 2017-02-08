5 Ways to Make Cauliflower Rice

ivana jurcic / stockfood

Rice may be off-limits when you’re trying to cut carbs, but there’s a simple, filling solution that offers more nutrition for fewer calories. Riced cauliflower is relatively easy to prepare—just place the florets in a food processor and chop roughly—and is loaded with health benefits but has only 25 calories per cup. Part of the cruciferous family that includes kale and broccoli, cauliflower is high in cancer-blocking sulfur compounds and fiber, as well as essential nutrients like vitamins C and K. Its firm texture holds up well for light stir-frying or pan frying, and its neutral taste means it’s the perfect base for whatever flavors you care to throw at it.

Try one of these easy recipes for a quick, clean meal tonight.

