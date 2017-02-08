5 Ways to Make Cauliflower Rice

Shutterstock
Sweet coconut and crunchy cashews are a flavorful pair. Cashews are high in copper, a mineral important for collagen production. Fiber-rich coconut contains filling fats and a sweet taste that’s perfect with cauliflower.
MAKES: 4 servings
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 small head of cauliflower (about 2 1⁄2 lbs or 8 cups)
- 3 tbsp coconut oil
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 1⁄2 cup unsalted cashews
- 1 tbsp curry powder
- 3 tbsp reduced-sodium soy sauce
- 1⁄2 cup shredded, unsweetened coconut
- 1⁄2 cup basil or Thai-basil leaves
- 1 cup pomegranate seeds
DIRECTIONS:
- Rice cauliflower by placing florets in a food processor and roughly chopping; you will need to do this in two batches.
- Warm oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and cook 1 minute, stirring often, until it becomes fragrant.
- Add cauliflower, cashews, and curry powder; cook 4–5 minutes until cauliflower starts to soften. Stir in soy sauce. Sprinkle with coconut, basil, and pomegranate seeds. Serve immediately.
PER SERVING (1 1/2 CUPS):
Calories: 39, Fat: 14g, Saturated fat: 11g, Carbs: 25g, Fiber: 8g, Protein: 6g, Sodium: 529mg