8-Week Abs Diet Plan

It's commonly said the abs are made in the kitchen—a truth that’s well worth repeating, since even the best exercise plan can easily become undone with an unfocused diet. This eight-week mix-and-match meal plan allows you to maximize your hard work at the gym by focusing on clean eating, balanced macros, low sugar, and plenty of delicious choices. It’s also designed to help increase your fat burning by giving your body the fuel it needs to function at its best.

Diet basics

Aim to eat about 1,800 calories a day, choosing three main meals and one or two snacks. Your macros will fall to about 40% protein, 35% carbs, and 25% fat. This is a good range to help keep you fueled but still allow you to shed unwanted fat so you can reveal your toned physique. If you’re feeling stalled, try dropping your carbs to about 30% while raising your healthy-fat intake to about 30%. (Think: avocado, coconut oil, natural nut butters, etc.)

Time your meals so you’re eating every three to four hours. Try not to go more than four hours without eating anything—and if you’re hungry, move your timetable up so you’re having something every 2½ to three hours.

Drink up: You already know this, but, like many people, you may not adhere to the cardinal rule of drinking water throughout the day. Don’t like the taste? Try adding fresh lemon or cucumber slices. If you want some extra fuel without a lot more calories, add some flavored branched chain amino acids to water between meals.

