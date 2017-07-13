6 Ways To Make Your Period Less Painful

Evi Oravecz / Green Evi / Getty
It can be tempting to empty an entire sleeve of Oreos when you’re dealing with your period, but the cleaner you eat, the better you will feel. “Cutting back on carbs, as well as salt, sugar, alcohol, and caffeine can help reduce cramps and other symptoms by reducing inflammation in the body,” notes Holly Lucille, N.D., R.N., a naturopathic doctor and author of Creating and Maintaining Balance: A Woman’s Guide to Safe Natural Hormone Health.
Calcium-rich foods, such as dairy, almonds, and dark green leafy vegetables like spinach and kale, may also help reduce cramps, as well as foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, such as olive oil, flaxseed, and salmon.