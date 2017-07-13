6 Ways To Make Your Period Less Painful

Peter Dazeley / Getty

“Most period cramps are caused by an overproduction or oversensitivity to the hormone prostaglandin,” explains Mary Jane Minkin, M.D., a clinical professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive sciences at Yale School of Medicine. “Prostaglandins help the uterine muscles contract, but they can also cause other muscles like those in the gut to contract, causing pain as well as diarrhea and nausea.”

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen block the formation of prostaglandins. Take it 24 to 48 hours before your period is due with food, says Minkin. “It can be a little more difficult to stop the cramps once you miss that window.” Just don’t overdo it—NSAIDs can increase the risk of ulcers and other complications in high doses.