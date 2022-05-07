I’ve been taking Inno Drive: For Her for a solid 30 days and I’m here to tell you all about it…

First, a little about myself: I’m a 46-year-old woman, in a healthy long-term relationship…and I’m rapidly coming to the conclusion that I just can’t keep up with my high-T-having partner in the bedroom.

Don’t misunderstand me, heart-health wise, I’m good. I’m in pretty decent shape, and I eat a relatively healthy diet. My issue is, at times my desire is little-to-none and sometimes I get as dry as the Sahara – and dryness and turning my nose up at sex with my hot boyfriend just will not do. So I HAD to try Inno Drive: For Her.

At first I was skeptical, but thankfully I threw caution to the wind because I was pleasantly surprised at the results.

Inno Supps, an industry-leading supplement known for its wide range of high-quality products, says Inno Drive: For Her was designed to boost libido and enhance circulation while lowering the stress hormone cortisol, which automatically piqued my interest. Because you already know a chick stays stressed if she can’t satisfy her man, you feel me? Plus I know having good circulation is vital for not only overall wellness but enhancing sensation where you want it most. Plus, I was game to receive a boost to my overall health and wellness along with my newfound sexual wellness.

Inno Drive: For Her also contains key herbs clinically shown to:

Substantially improve female sexual dysfunction

Significantly increase arousal and lubrication

Significantly improve orgasm and sexual satisfaction

Basically, crucial vitamins, minerals and herbs in Inno Drive: For Her help support women’s hormone levels, the same hormones responsible for getting and keeping us aroused from the start to orgasm at the finish.

It also includes adaptogens that have been clinically proven to help combat female sexual dysfunction and:

Stimulate and skyrocket libido

Reduce stress and improve mood

Boost nitric oxide production and improve circulation

Enhance cognitive function and brain health

Promote healthy hormone balance

WHAT EXACTLY IS INNO DRIVE: FOR HER?

This female-focused formula was created specifically with women in mind, because at Inno Supps, LADIES COME FIRST – pun intended 😉 It’s a capsule formula, and the directions say to take 2 a day with or without food. It’s also recommended to take it with food if you have a sensitive stomach.

This women’s hormone support and libido booster stands head and shoulders above the competition – frankly because it contains the right ingredients in the right doses. Its star ingredients, KSM-66® and S7®, have clinically studied results for helping to support healthy hormone balance, reduce cortisol (stress hormone) levels and increase nitric oxide production by up to 230% to help improve blood flow and circulation.

Here’s a breakdown of each ingredient:

KSM-66® Ashwagandha – Research suggests that men and women who consume ashwagandha experience increased libido, lubrication and satisfaction. Studies also show that after 8 weeks of taking KSM-66® , females diagnosed with female sexual dysfynction experienced:

✔ Substantial improvements in female sexual dysfunction

✔ Significant increase in arousal and lubrication

✔ Considerable improvements in orgasm and sexual satisfaction

S7 ® – A combination of seven plant-based superfoods including green coffee beans, green tea extract, turmeric, tart cherry, blueberry, broccoli and kale, that has been clinically shown to effectively help the body increase its own production of nitric oxide by up to 230% (essential for both energy and circulation where it matters most).

– A combination of seven plant-based superfoods including green coffee beans, green tea extract, turmeric, tart cherry, blueberry, broccoli and kale, that has been clinically shown to effectively help the body increase its own production of nitric oxide by up to 230% (essential for both energy and circulation where it matters most). Epimedium – Also known as horny goat weed, epimedium is a known aphrodisiac that actually got its name from a bunch of goats and sheep that would become horndogs after consuming the herb.

– Also known as horny goat weed, epimedium is a known aphrodisiac that actually got its name from a bunch of goats and sheep that would become horndogs after consuming the herb. Tribulus – This botanical is commonly used in libido boosters because it is known to naturally increase sexual desire, arousal and satisaction in women.

– This botanical is commonly used in libido boosters because it is known to naturally increase sexual desire, arousal and satisaction in women. American Ginseng Root Powder – Studies show that ginger supports balanced hormone levels to help improve sexual health in women and increase sexual drive.

– Studies show that ginger supports balanced hormone levels to help improve sexual health in women and increase sexual drive. Damiana Leaf Powder – Widely promoted as a sexual stimulant and aphrodisiac, some research concludes that damiana may also improve female sexual enjoyment.

– Widely promoted as a sexual stimulant and aphrodisiac, some research concludes that damiana may also improve female sexual enjoyment. Ginger Root Powder – Stimulant that helps increase blood flow, which may help enhance libido and sexual arousal.

Stimulant that helps increase blood flow, which may help enhance libido and sexual arousal. Maca Root Extract – Maca has historically been used to boost fertility and sexual desire. And studies show that maca has the potential to treat sexual dysfunction in women.

Maca has historically been used to boost fertility and sexual desire. And studies show that maca has the potential to treat sexual dysfunction in women. Shatavari Root Extract – A well-known aphrodisiac for women, this natural herb helps stimulate female libido and supercharge female sexual health.

A well-known aphrodisiac for women, this natural herb helps stimulate female libido and supercharge female sexual health. Niacin (B3) – An essential vitamin that supports healthy hormone levels –– it also acts as a vasodilator to increase blood vessel size, which improves blood flow and helps with sexual dysfunction.

– An essential vitamin that supports healthy hormone levels –– it also acts as a vasodilator to increase blood vessel size, which improves blood flow and helps with sexual dysfunction. More B Vitamins (B1, B2, B6, B12) – B vitamins play a vital role in hormone function and support as they will help to nurture the nervous system, improve mood and restore your drive leading to increased sexual desire.

B vitamins play a vital role in hormone function and support as they will help to nurture the nervous system, improve mood and restore your drive leading to increased sexual desire. Zinc – Helps prevent osteoporosis, improve bone density (especially in post-menopausal women), plus it supports healthy immune system function, wound healing and a healthy metabolism.

So Why Should You Try Inno Drive: For Her?

There are other female libido boosters out there that have ashwagandha, but even the “most popular” ones on the market don’t have a key ingredient in Inno Drive: For Her – S7®. So in addition to the stress-relieving and hormone-balancing benefits of KSM-66, S7® gives you the added benefits of increased blood flow to stimulate your pelvic region – a MUST if you’re trying to improve your sex drive and health.

Inno Drive: For Her boasts a whopping 600 mg of KSM-66 plus 50 mg of S7® per serving – a super combo of ingredients that I wasn’t able to find in any other women’s sexual health supplement I’ve seen on the market.

So I’d have to say, for me, the great thing about Inno Drive: For Her is the amount of KSM-66® ashwagandha and S7® it has. Plus, the fact that I actually saw results after the first month of taking it makes this LEGIT in my book!

Endorsed by Beverly Hills Cardiologist Dr. Davis Filsoof

Besides the reviews from real customers and how it’s improved the sexual health of women, Inno Drive: For Her is also endorsed by an actual doctor – Cedars-Sinai Cardiologist, Dr. David Filsoof. “Proper circulation and balanced hormones are vital for females to achieve peak sexual health and satisfaction. And Inno Drive: For Her contains the correct, clinically proven dosage of certain ingredients, which is why the women who take it report seeing incredible results, and why I highly recommend it.” And that’s straight from the horse’s mouth.

Plus, the leaders of Inno Supps have been in the supplement game for decades and have a powerful lineup ranging from health and wellness supplements to muscle-building and fat-burning products. You can check out the official website here.

The mix of ingredients that all support hormone production in one way or another, the 600 mg of KSM-66® and 50 mg of S7® being the highest I’ve seen in a women’s libido booster (I haven’t even been able to find one with S7®) and the fact that I actually saw results in the first month of taking it make Inno Drive: For Her a clear winner. For me, there is NO competition!

After just 30 days, I can see marked improvement in my sex game. No more dryness and sex is no longer a chore – I’m initiating the ‘act’ and my partner is soooooo happy with the results…hell, I think this supplement may have actually helped save my relationship (and a ton of money in therapy).

