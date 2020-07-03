What’s the key to getting a curved, firm, and totally tight backside? A full-scale attack on the muscles. Sure, your classic squats will help on your quest for a bubbly bikini booty, but squats and their many variations are far from the only move you should be doing if you want to make progress.

“Your glutes respond best when they are targeted from different angles and movement patterns,” says Hers technical advisor Gino Caccavale. This multi-angled approach goes far beyond traditional squats to target your abductors (outer hips) as well as your glutes, so you’re lifting and toning all the lower posterior muscles for a rounded, more symmetrical look.

Fitness model and former Hers cover model Ana Delia De Iturrondo shows us how she helps keep her enviable lower half in top shape.