Have you ever felt like your zest for life has been sucked out of you?

Loss of vitality can happen at any age and for many reasons. For me, it occurred just before my 40th birthday.

The love of my life found a younger woman and filed for divorce, I had to move out of my dream home, and just weeks later, I was laid off from my job.

My world turned upside down, and I found myself at absolute rock bottom.

If that wasn’t bad enough, I was experiencing a lot of body image issues. Mainly from hormonal changes causing me to have– zero sex drive, low energy, moodiness, muscle loss, horrible PMS symptoms, and on a really good night, maybe five hours of restless sleep.

To add salt to my wounds, there were also the natural things that creep up with aging.

A few more gray hairs, new wrinkles and my skin was suddenly dull and sagging.

After feeling sorry for myself for a little while, I decided to stop being a victim.

These circumstances weren’t necessarily my fault, but I knew I could do a better job of how I was dealing with and reacting to them.

I started a year-long self-healing journey – mentally, spiritually and physically.

This involved a lot of self-help books, therapy, spiritual realignment, and a healthy balance of alone time and girls’ nights that probably involved a little too much wine.

During a long chat with my best friend, I was venting about how I finally felt healed and even ready to date again but was still suffering from mental and physical issues that no amount of exercise, self-help or therapy was fixing.

She asked me if I’d ever tried supplementing with natural herbs and vitamins that help with these things and suggested that I try “The Female Vitality Stack” by Inno Supps.

She raved about how it helped her with some of the exact things I was complaining about– no desire for sex, PMS, hormone imbalance, restless nights, and signs of aging.

Desperate to get my life back, I decided to order it and give it a shot. They offer a 30-day money-back guarantee — so I figured I had nothing to lose.

I know there is no such thing as a “miracle pill or powder,” but I couldn’t believe what was happening.

After only one month of using the Female Vitality Stack, I noticed a difference. Then after 3 months of consistent use, I felt like I was back to my “pre mid-life crisis” self.

Honestly, I felt and looked better than I did in my 20s!!

Maybe you can relate to my story; perhaps you can’t. But no matter your age or circumstances, we all lose our “vitality” at some point, and aging is inevitable.

If you want to bounce back naturally (or even prevent these things from happening), keep reading to learn more about…

The 4 supplements in the Female Vitality Stack and what science says about the natural ingredients in each product.

All the ways, the Female Vitality Stack restored my VITALITY and helped me manage my “mid-life” crisis.

I Regained My Sexual Desire & Satisfaction with Inno Supps Inno Drive: For Her

Inno Drive: For Her is a female-focused blend of natural herbs and vitamins that help balance the hormones that work together to allow you to have the desire to have sex and make sex feel better.

This was a GAME CHANGER for me.

Having a lackluster sex drive was no doubt a contributor to my failed marriage. Since I was ready to date again – I didn’t want that to happen again.

Let’s just say… I’m pretty sure “issues in the bedroom” will NOT be a problem again.

Inno Drive: For Her is made up of 3 unique blends and various other natural ingredients and adaptogens that have been clinically shown to:

Substantially improve female sexual dysfunction

Significantly increase arousal and lubrication

Significantly improve orgasm and sexual satisfaction

Stimulate and skyrocket libido

Reduce stress and improve mood

Boost nitric oxide production and improve circulation

Enhance cognitive function and brain health

Promote healthy hormone balance

You can check the entire ingredient profile here if you want, but here’s a quick breakdown of the two STAR ingredients.

KSM-66® Ashwagandha: Research suggests that women who consume ashwagandha experience increased libido, lubrication and satisfaction. Studies also show that after 8 weeks of taking KSM-66®, females diagnosed with female sexual dysfunction experienced:

Substantial improvements in female sexual dysfunction

Significant increase in arousal and lubrication

Considerable improvements in orgasm and sexual satisfaction

S7®: A combination of seven plant-based superfoods that has been clinically shown to effectively help the body increase its own nitric oxide production by up to 230%.

Nitric oxide is essential for both energy and circulation, which can help improve anything from better pumps in the gym to better .. well .. “sensations” in the bedroom, if ya know what I mean!

I Found PMS Relief & Hormone Support with Inno Supps Complete PMS Support

Complete PMS Support does just as the name suggests. It helps make your monthly visitor less of a pain in the ass.

This is achieved through a combination of ingredients that have been traditionally known to help ease the severity of symptoms that come with your monthly cycle.

Ease Occasional PMS Discomfort

Support a Healthy Menstrual Cycle

Combat Unhealthy Cravings

Promote Balanced Mood

It no doubt made my period pains more manageable.

In periods past, I wanted to live in sweats due to bloating, craved junk food, never knew if I was going to cry or scream and had cramping that made me want to do nothing but stay curled up in a ball on the couch.

Complete PMS Support drastically lessened all of these symptoms.



I Gave My Body A Collagen Boost with Inno Supps Hair + Skin + Nails



Of all the products in the Female Vitality Stack, this one might be my favorite. Maybe that’s speaking from a place of slight vanity, but cut me some slack; after all, my husband did ditch me for a younger woman.

Aging and hormone imbalance left me with dull and brittle hair, my skin looked its age, and unless I invested in costly monthly acrylics – my natural nails looked horrible.

This was wrecking my self-esteem.

But thanks to the unique way that Inno Supps Hair + Skin + Nails boosts the body’s ability to produce collagen naturally, my hair, skin and nails have never looked better!

What makes this product different from other collagen products out there is the cutting-edge botanical Verbasnol™.

It helps naturally …

Strengthen Skin, Hair and Nails From Within

Protect Skin Cells Against UV Rays

Boost Skin’s Elasticity

Prevent Age Spots

Even Skin Tone

My Sleep Drastically Improved Thanks To Inno Supps Night Shred and Night Shred Black

You can choose between Night Shred or Night Shred Black. I liked them both equally, and of all the products in this stack, I noticed the positive effects fastest with these sleep aids.

After the first night taking it, I woke up shocked that I slept for 8 hours straight and had a sleep score in the 90s!

I wasn’t groggy the next day and was ready to crush my morning workout, smash work deadlines with no brain fog, and even had enough energy left to go out for a 9pm date.

Pending which you choose, these supplements contain ingredients for rest and recovery:

GABA

Chamomile

Valerian Root

Melatonin

Ingredients that naturally relieve stress

Ashwagandha

5 HTP

Xylaria

And ingredients that can help you burn fat while you do nothing but sleep:

Grains of Paradise

CLA

L-Carnitine

The Female Vitality Stack Is A Quadruple Threat To Boost Female Vitality

With the Female Vitality Stack, get ready to take your performance in the gym, work and bedroom to the next level!!!

Support Hormone Balance

Improve Libido & Sexual Health

Enhance Circulation

Relieve PMS Symptoms

Supports Brain & Immune Health

Maximize Sleep & Recovery

Conclusion

During my healing journey, I listened to a bunch of podcasts and Ted Talks. During one of them, somebody said– “The opposite of depression is not happiness; it’s vitality.”

I realized that’s what I was lacking—vitality

I took big steps and little steps throughout my journey of returning to my happy and healthy self. Finding the Female Vitality Stack was no doubt the missing puzzle piece.

That is because so many of the things I was experiencing couldn’t be “healed” with meditation, self-help books and girls’ nights out. My body needed specific nutrients to support the side-effects of my “rock bottom” and “mid-life crisis.”

I’m so happy my friend suggested these supplements. I’ll forever be grateful for how the Female Vitality Stack changed my life!

I don’t know your circumstances or what has you feeling like you’ve lost your vitality— but I hope you know you aren’t alone.

Life sucks sometimes. But the symptoms that come with mental lows, aging, and hormones can suck less … thanks to the Female Vitality Stack by Inno Supps.

Click HERE to learn more and try it out for yourself!