The popular HIIT style known as Tabata is the ultimate time-crunched workout method in that you can work your entire body, if you want to, in just four-minute increments. It may seem too good to be true, but “the short duration of a Tabata workout increases a person’s willingness to complete it and the possibility to build the habit and do it regularly,” says trainer Selena Watkins. Shorter durations also means less stress on the body.
Workouts
The 2 Best Time-Crunch Tabata Workouts
Do you have less than 20 minutes to spare? No problem.
Workout 1
Exercise 1.Kettlebell Swing You'll need: Kettlebells How to
8 sets
4 minutes (20 seconds on, 10 seconds off) reps
-- rest
Exercise 2.High Knees How to
8 sets
4 minutes (20 seconds on, 10 seconds off) reps
-- rest
Exercise 3.Bodyweight Dip You'll need: Dip Station How to
8 sets
4 minutes (20 seconds on, 10 seconds off) reps
-- rest
Exercise 4.V-Up You'll need: No Equipment How to
8 sets
4 minutes (20 seconds on, 10 seconds off) reps
-- rest
Alternate exercise — jackknife
Workout 2
Exercise 1.Pushup
4 sets
4 minutes (20 seconds on, 10 seconds off) reps
-- rest
Exercise 2.Overhead Dumbbell Press You'll need: Dumbbells How to
4 sets
4 minutes (20 seconds on, 10 seconds off) reps
-- rest
Exercise 3.Burpee How to
-- sets
4 minutes (20 seconds on, 10 seconds off) reps
-- rest
Exercise 4.Mountain Climber You'll need: No Equipment How to
4 sets
4 minutes (20 seconds on, 10 seconds off) reps
-- rest