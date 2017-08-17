The 2 Best Time-Crunch Tabata Workouts

The popular HIIT style known as Tabata is the ultimate time-crunched workout method in that you can work your entire body, if you want to, in just four-minute increments. It may seem too good to be true, but “the short duration of a Tabata workout increases a person’s willingness to complete it and the possibility to build the habit and do it regularly,” says trainer Selena Watkins. Shorter durations also means less stress on the body.