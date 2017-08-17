Workouts

The 2 Best Time-Crunch Tabata Workouts

Do you have less than 20 minutes to spare? No problem.

by
John Fedele / Getty
Duration 16 minutes
Exercises 4
Equipment Yes

The popular HIIT style known as Tabata is the ultimate time-crunched workout method in that you can work your entire body, if you want to, in just four-minute increments. It may seem too good to be true, but “the short duration of a Tabata workout increases a person’s willingness to complete it and the possibility to build the habit and do it regularly,” says trainer Selena Watkins. Shorter durations also means less stress on the body.

Workout 1

Exercise 1.

Kettlebell Swing You'll need: Kettlebells How to
Kettlebell Swing thumbnail
8 sets
4 minutes (20 seconds on, 10 seconds off) reps
-- rest

Exercise 2.

High Knees How to
Man using agility ladder. thumbnail
8 sets
4 minutes (20 seconds on, 10 seconds off) reps
-- rest

Exercise 3.

Bodyweight Dip You'll need: Dip Station How to
Bodyweight Dip thumbnail
8 sets
4 minutes (20 seconds on, 10 seconds off) reps
-- rest

Exercise 4.

V-Up You'll need: No Equipment How to
V-Up thumbnail
8 sets
4 minutes (20 seconds on, 10 seconds off) reps
-- rest
Alternate exercise — jackknife

Workout 2

Exercise 1.

Pushup
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
4 minutes (20 seconds on, 10 seconds off) reps
-- rest

Exercise 2.

Overhead Dumbbell Press You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Overhead Dumbbell Press thumbnail
4 sets
4 minutes (20 seconds on, 10 seconds off) reps
-- rest

Exercise 3.

Burpee How to
Burpee With Pushup thumbnail
-- sets
4 minutes (20 seconds on, 10 seconds off) reps
-- rest

Exercise 4.

Mountain Climber You'll need: No Equipment How to
Mountain Climber thumbnail
4 sets
4 minutes (20 seconds on, 10 seconds off) reps
-- rest
