Get a Sexy Body with This Fast Circuit Workout

Sculpting a bangin’ body that’ll inspire double-takes is faster than ever with interval-based Tabata-style training.

Speed Skater

It’s time for gorgeous, flawless muscle! Sculpting a bangin’ body that’ll inspire double-takes is faster than ever with interval-based Tabata-style training. Figure Olympia Pro, Erin Stern, does circuits of body-weight blasters and classic Olympic lifts to elevate her body to full-on fabulous, just 20 seconds at a time.

  • Start on your left foot with right foot slightly elevated behind you. Bending your left knee, jump laterally to right about 30 inches and land on your right foot with your left foot extended about three feet to your right.
  • For balance, lift your left arm in front of you and your right arm over your back leg. Push off your right foot to do the move to your left. Repeat side to side for 20 seconds.

 

Speed Squat

  • Stand in front of a low bench with your feet shoulder width and arms behind your head.
  • Squat down quickly, until you make contact with the bench and then explosively return to the upright position. Do as many squats as you can for 20 seconds.

Tip: Keep up the momentum. Do not pause at the bottom or the top.

Lunge Jump

Stand with your right foot forward and your left foot about 30 inches behind it, resting your weight on the ball of your foot. Without letting your right knee go past your toes, sink into a lunge until your rear knee nearly touches the floor.

  • Explosively jump upward, switching feet midair landing in a lunge with your left leg forward.
Alternating Dynamic Stepup

  • Place right foot on an 18-inch box or bench. Explosively step onto the bench and swing your left knee toward your chest, letting your right foot leave the bench.
  • Stand on the bench on your left leg, then return your right leg to the floor. Pump your arms in a running motion for rhythm and stability. Alternate sides with each rep, doing as many reps as possible in 20 seconds.

Tip: Push off of the foot on the step to create a small hop in the air to switch your landing leg.

Romanian Deadlift

  • Stand with feet hip width holding an Olympic bar in front of your thighs, hands shoulder width.  Keeping your legs straight but without locking your knees, lower bar between your ankles and knees.
  • Push off your heels to return to start. Repeat for max reps for 20 seconds.
Overhead Squat

  • Start in the bottom position of a hang clean, hands wider than shoulder width and feet hip width. Then clean the bar to your chest and press it overhead.  Keep your weight on your heels and the bar directly overhead, then squat down until your thighs are less than parallel to the floor.
  • Keeping your arms locked, rise up from the squat. Without bringing the bar back down, repeat the squat for as many reps as possible for 20 seconds.

Tip: This is a very technical move. Practice with a lighter weight before going heavy.

 

Hang Clean

  • Start with feet hip-width apart, holding the bar at your waist, hands shoulder width and palms facing you. Bend your knees until the bar is at your knees.
  • Hoist the bar toward your upper chest, “racking” it just below your neck with your elbows forward. Pulse your knees and, under control, reverse the motion, returning the bar to your waist. Repeat for max reps for 20 seconds.

Tip: In a Hang Clean, be sure to move the bar From your knees to your shoulders in one clean movement, exhaling as you lift it up.

